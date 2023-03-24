Following concerns from the Central Intelligence Agencies about a potential jailbreak and recurrence of the Ajnala episode, Amritpal Singh’s pro-Khalistan sympathizers and accomplices have been moved outside of Punjab on Friday, according to reports.

On February 23 of this year, thousands of followers of Amritpal stormed the Ajnala police station in Amritsar to release Amritpal Singh’s close aide who had been detained in connection with an abduction case. Singh’s frenzied supporters broke through the barricades and attacked the Ajnala police station. As reported, cops, on duty, had to brave attacks from Amritpal Singh’s radical followers who were equipped using lathis, swords, and even guns.

Intelligence agency officers stated that when met with state police authorities and submitted their information report on arrested “Waris Punjab De” (WPD) members under the National Security Act (NSA), they suggested moving them out of Punjab. Security concerns led to the relocation of Amritpal Singh’s associates to the Assam Dibrugarh prison. According to the report, if the captured individuals had been sent to jail in Punjab, they would have committed a jailbreak.

“They would have radicalized other jailed criminals and would have associated them in Anandpur Khalsa Fauj/AKF,” the report said. Moreover, it stated that by mobilizing opposition to the arrest, as was done in the Ajnala episode, they would have disturbed the law and order of the state or also would have operated their illicit enterprises from inside the Punjabi prison.

The arrested persons have been booked under NSA. The are believed to have induldged in creating violence and promoting gun culture via a private militia named Anandpur Khalsa Fauj (AKF). The accused persons are also believed to be a threat to national integrity as they openly declared that they do not believe in State and defyied orders of Punjab Government which did not allow display of weapons in open.

Several videos on March 24 appeared on social media which revealed that the members of the Anandpur Khalsa Fauj (AKF) formed by fugitive Amritpal Singh were undergoing arms training.

“Had action not been taken under NSA, goons of Waris Punjab De would have repeated such incidents as they did not believe in the majesty of the law. Their links with proscribed outfit SFJ (Sikhs for Justice) who have now come in open support of WPD,” the report said.

In the Ajnala incident, Amritpal’s supporters flashed swords and other weapons and warned the police of grave repercussions if they did not free Lovepreet Toofan whc was arrested in a abduction case. The supporters scaled the police barriers outside the Ajnala police station while brandishing swords and firearms.

Meanwhile it is important to note that the Punjab Police has booked the Waris Punjab De chief under the National Security Act, and a non-bailable warrant has been issued for his arrest. In the latest development the Police has put up posters of Amritpal Singh at the local airports and the Indo-Nepal border and the Attari border. This is after the agencies suspect that Singh might cross the border amid the tightening noose around him.

It should be further be emphasized that Amritpal is still on the run, while a massive search effort is underway throughout the state. Several soldiers have been stationed in Amritpal’s home village of Lallukheda. More than 120 people have been taken into custody so far including his driver and his uncle. Reportedly, Harjit Singh, Amritpal’s uncle had been transported by the Punjab Police to the Dibrugarh prison in Assam earlier. Now, based on the inputs from the Central agencies, all of the Amritpal Singh’s pro-Khalistan sympathizers arrested have been moved outside of Punjab.