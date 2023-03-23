A group of individuals held a protest on Wednesday in the capital of Chhattisgarh, Raipur, in support of the fugitive pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh, which prompted the police to issue notices to the event’s organizers since they did not have prior permission from the officials.

Several members of the Sikh community participated in the protest, which began as a foot march from Telibandha and concluded in front of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) headquarters in the adjacent Panchsheel Nagar. The march was organised by the Chhattisgarh Sikh Samaj in support of Amritpal Singh.

The protesters also protested against the AAP government in Punjab for the crackdown on Amritpal Singh and his organisation. An effigy of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, a prominent member of the AAP, was also set ablaze by the protesters who later raised slogans in favour of Amritpal Singh. Around 50-60 people gathered on the streets of Raipur in support of the pro-Khalistani leader and accused the Punjab government of conspiring against the people of the Sikh religion.

The Khalistan supporters threatened an indefinite strike if the Punjab Police operation is not stopped. The protesters claimed that Amritpal Singh is being targeted by AAP because he is working against drugs in Punjab. They claimed that Amritpal was reforming drug addicts and connecting them with religion, and alleged that drug mafia was behind the crackdown.

According to Raipur Senior Superintendent of Police Prashant Agrawal, a notice was sent to the individuals who had organized the event when the police learned about the demonstration, which was held without prior authorization from authorities.

One of the supporters of Amritpal Singh, Diler Singh Randhawa talked to the media and said that Amritpal was innocent. He also accused the state government and said that the Waris Punjab De chief was being falsely implicated. He praised Amritpal Singh and said that he was working to eliminate addiction, keep young people away from it, and bring them closer to religion. “Our indefinite sit-in demonstration will continue at Tatiband Gurudwara until our voice reaches the Punjab government,” he was quoted as saying.

Reports mention that Randhawa organized and led the protest from Telibandha Gurudwara to Panchsheel Nagar without permission. Police Station Civil Lines has issued a notice to the organizer regarding this rally which was taken out without any prior permission. The police have directed to organizers to issue reply by Thursday ie today.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel also commented on the issue and said that the local administration has been keeping an eye on the matter. BJP MLA Brijmohan Agrawal also condemned the rally and said that it was carried out when the Assembly is in session in the state capital.

It should be emphasized that Amritpal is still on the run, while a massive search effort is underway throughout the state, several soldiers have been stationed in Amritpal’s home village of Lallukheda. More than 120 people have been taken into custody so far including his driver and his uncle. Reportedly, Harjit Singh, Amritpal’s uncle has been transported by the Punjab Police to the Dibrugarh prison in Assam.