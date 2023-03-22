Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Punjab Police recover motorcycle on which Amritpal Singh escaped; NRI wife reportedly associated with Babbar Khalsa terror group

Amritpal's wife, Kirandeep Kaur, is a Non-Resident Indian (NRI) and is reportedly a part of the Babbar Khalsa. She generates money for the terror group and provides funding for the Khalistan Movement.

The motorcycle and car on which ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh fled had been recovered by Punjab Police. The abandoned two-wheeler was discovered today in the Darapur area, which is 45 kilometres from Jalandhar.

Swarnadeep Singh, SSP for Jalandhar, has also verified this development. A video of Amritpal escaping on the bike has also surfaced. Police have not, however, commented on this.

The Khalistan proponent managed to give the security forces the slip after changing his vehicle on Saturday when the latter had launched a crackdown against him and his outfit. He was initially in his Mercedes vehicle but later switched to a Brezza SUV during police action.

The SUV has been seized from Manna and a .315 bore rifle, some swords and a walkie-talkie set were recovered from it.

Quoting a local eyewitness, ANI stated that the radical Sikh leader was in the village with his companions on 18 March. “He changed clothes at the local gurudwara, had food and then left on a motorcycle.”

Manpreet Singh alias Manna, Gurdeep Singh alias Deepa, Harpreet Singh alias Happy, and Gurbhej Singh alias Bheja have all been apprehended for aiding him in escaping, according to the police.

It was revealed during their interrogation that he visited a gurdwara in the Nangal Ambian village in Jalandhar. He stayed in the gurudwara for an hour by holding the granthi hostage at gunpoint.

A case has been filed against these individuals under the Arms Act, according to Punjab’s IGP Sukhchain Singh Gill. He also established that Amritpal fled after changing clothes at Gurudwara Nangal Ambien.

He proclaimed that 154 individuals have now either been detained or arrested in connection with this matter. Furthermore, a total of 12 weapons, including rifles and handguns, have been seized.

Police also questioned Amritpal’s mother for about an hour in Jallupur Kheda village of Amritsar. In addition, his wife Kirandeep Kaur has also been investigated. The information about the probe has not been made public yet. 

Kaur is a Non-Resident Indian (NRI) and is reportedly a part of the Babbar Khalsa. She generates money for the terror group and provides funding for the Khalistan Movement. Moreover, she and five other people were arrested in 2020 for soliciting donations for the same outfit.

Police requested assistance from the public in tracing the separatist leader and released seven images of him in various outfits. 

He has been charged under the National Security Act, and a non-bailable warrant has been issued for his arrest. Authorities have also begun looking into his connections with the Pakistan intelligence agency, ISI.

