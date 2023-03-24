Punjab police took to Twitter on Friday (March 24) to share the details of the FIR filed against fugitive Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh, who has been evading arrest for the past week, and several of his aides. The FIR, the details of which were made public, was filed on March 18, 2023. As can be seen from the details shared by the Punjab police, UAPA charges were not invoked in the FIR filed by them against Amritpal Singh and his aides.

The Punjab police also shared pictures of the weapons recovered from Amritpal Singh’s vehicle and his aides.

In the FIR, the Punjab police invoked IPC Sections 279 and 188. Additionally, sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act against Amritpal Singh and his three aides. Notably, the stringent UAPA has not been invoked in the FIR filed against him on March 18, 2023.

FIR details of the case registered against #AmritpalSingh, President #WarisPunjabDe and his associates.



Photos of Weapons recovered (1/4)

The details of the sections and their maximum punishment are as follows:

Section 279 of IPC: Rash driving or riding on a public way- Whoever drives any vehicle, or rides, on any public way in a manner so rash or negligent as to endanger human life, or to be likely to cause hurt or injury to any other person, shall be punished with im­prisonment of either description for a term which may extend to six months, or with fine which may extend to one thousand rupees, or with both.

Section 188 of IPC: Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant- Whoever, knowing that, by an order promulgated by a public serv­ant lawfully empowered to promulgate such order, he is directed to abstain from a certain act, or to take certain order with certain property in his possession or under his management, disobeys such direction, shall, if such disobedience causes or tends to cause obstruction, annoyance or injury, or risk of obstruction, annoyance or injury, to any person lawfully employed, be punished with simple impris­onment for a term which may extend to one month or with fine which may extend to two hundred rupees, or with both.

The sections of the Arms Act imposed relate to various provisions regarding the manufacturing and possession of illegal firearms and ammunition, with a punishment of imprisonment for up to 3 years, 10 years and for life.

The second FIR was filed against Amritpal Singh’s aides and his wife under sections 212/216 of the IPC and 25/27/54/59 of the Arms Act.

Screenshot of FIR filed against Amritpal Singh and his aides.

In another tweet, the Punjab police informed about the arrest of Tajinder Singh Gill alias Gorkha Baba, the core team member of Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh and also a member of Anandpur Khalsa Fauj (AKF). The police further informed that arrested Tejinder Gill informed them that all members of the AKF were assigned belt numbers like AKF 3 and AKF 56 and were given martial and weapon training, including firing practice. “Further investigation is going on and forward-backward linkages are being established,” tweeted the police.

He revealed that all members of the AKF were assigned belt numbers like AKF 3, AKF 56 and were given martial and weapon training, including firing practice.



Further investigation is going on and forward-backward linkages are being established. (2/2)

Notably, as of now, a total of six FIRs have been filed against Amritpal Singh and his aides. Punjab inspector general Sukhchain Singh Gill addressed the media and warned against rumour-mongering. He said that strict action will be taken against the perpetrators. He also added that the law and order situation in the state was normal. “6 FIRs registered against his aides… Amritpal still absconding, he hasn’t been arrested,” he said.

“So far, 114 people have been arrested for attempting to disturb peace and harmony. As many as 78 of them were arrested on the first day, 34 on Day 2, and two others were arrested last night. Ten weapons have been recovered so far,” IGP Punjab, Sukhchain Singh Gill said.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand DGP has said that an alert has been issued in the Dehradun, Haridwar and Udhamsinghnagar districts of the state as a precaution in view of the possibility of ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh entering the state. Intensive checking is being done on the borders of all 3 districts in other areas.

Several arrested leader of the Waris Punjab De has been shifted to Dibrugarh in Assam and are lodged in the central jail there.

MHA mulls ban on Amritpal Singh’s outfit ‘Waris Punjab De’ under UAPA

Notably, the Intelligence and security agencies are preparing a detailed dossier on the fugitive pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh, as the MHA is considering declaring ‘Waris Punjab De’ a banned organisation under stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

According to security sources, the current crackdown on Amritpal and his supporters is being carried out by the Punjab Police with the assistance of Central forces and agencies based on information inputs obtained against him over time.

“But to ban an organisation, we need documentary evidence to nail him before the adjudicating authority. And for this a foolproof dossier is required,” said a senior security official.

Police suspect Amritpal Singh stayed in Haryana’s Shahbad area based on new CCTV footage

On Thursday, March 23, cops in pursuit of Amritpal Singh, have claimed to have recovered CCTV footage which showed the last location of the fugitive Khalistani leader in Haryana’s Shahbad area. The CCTV footage shows a man walking with an umbrella, who is suspected to be Amritpal Singh. The footage is from Sidhartha Colony in Shahbad Markanda, Kurukshetra.

As per media reports, police is suspecting that Amritpal crossed over to Haryana after escaping Punjab, where he took shelter in a lady’s house in Shahbad on the intervening night of March 19-20.

Police invoke NSA

The Punjab Police have said that a non-bailable arrest warrant was issued against Amritpal Singh on March 18 and the strict National Security Act has been invoked.

Punjab HC raps up police over “intelligence failure” resulting in Amritpal Singh evading arrest

Meanwhile, during the hearing of the habeas corpus petition on Amritpal Singh, the Punjab and Haryana High Court pulled up the Punjab police over the “intelligence failure” that led to the pro-Khalistan preacher giving police the slip.

“When there was a threat to the security of the country, what was the government doing till now? They were roaming around with weapons. How did he manage to escape despite so many police? What are 80,000 police doing when the country’s security is in danger?” the High Court said.

The Punjab police, in turn, told the High Court that the stringent National Security Act (NSA) has been invoked against Amritpal Singh. Besides, a non-bailable warrant has also been issued against the Khalistani leader.