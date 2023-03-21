Despite the state-wide crackdown on pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh and his supporters, the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government has failed to nab the ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief. The Punjab and Haryana High Court has reprimanded the state government for its failure to arrest Amritpal.

Amritpal Singh has been declared a ‘fugitive’ since Saturday, 18 March 2023, as Punjab Police continues to try and track him down. Following this development, the Punjab and Haryana High Court told the AAP government, “A massive search operation was launched to nab him. Despite this, he managed to escape. The intelligence system of the Punjab government has completely failed.”

“When there were 5-6 FIRs and you are saying there are 5-6 criminal cases against him, how did he manage to escape? What were 80,000 cops doing?”, the bench of justice NS Shekhawat remarked, referring to the Punjab government’s submissions.

In response, the Punjab Police said that a case has been registered against Amritpal under the NSA. Justice NS Shekhawat raised questions on the state government and asked why NSA has been imposed on Amritpal Singh. The court also asked that when the entire operation was planned, how did Amritpal escape? Doubting police story, the court asked that how is it that everyone except him was arrested.

Amrtipal Singh case adjourned for the next 4 days.



‘How could Amritpal escape despite a well-planned operation & huge force to support the operation’- Court raises several questions.@Gurpreet_Chhina shares details with @DEKAMEGHNA pic.twitter.com/kttCFNJdM0 — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) March 21, 2023

In response, Advocate General Vinod Ghai, appearing for the Punjab government, said, “Police may have had weapons, but they were restrained from using force. Some matters are so sensitive that we cannot explain them in court. We are trying our best to arrest Amritpal.” During the hearing, Justice NS Shekhawat further said that if he escaped amidst such security, it is an intelligence failure.

#WATCH | …Action has been taken against them and they have been arrested, strict punishment will be given to them…Those who will try to disturb Punjab’s peace will be severely dealt with: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on action taken against Amritpal Singh & his associates pic.twitter.com/cP1fCBchUu — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2023

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann released a video in this regard and said that nobody will be allowed to play with Punjab’s security. Mann said, “Peace and tranquillity of Punjab and progress of the country is our priority. We will not spare any such force which may be flourishing in Punjab against the country.”

Amritpal was creating his own army

Intelligence agencies have revealed that Amritpal Singh was involved in building his own ‘private army’ by the name of ‘Anandpur Khalsa Fauj’. Inputs suggested that Amritpal Singh was using drug de-addiction centres and a gurdwara for stockpiling weapons and preparing youths to carry out suicide attacks under the name of Anandpur Khalsa Force (AKF), on the line of Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF).

With the help of this army, Amritpal and his Khalistani supporters, working at the behest of ISI, were plotting an attack in Delhi. They also received funds from Pakistan.