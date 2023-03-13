Monday, March 13, 2023
HomePoliticsDefence Minister Rajnath Singh highlights Rahul Gandhi's anti-India statements, asks for an apology
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlights Rahul Gandhi’s anti-India statements, asks for an apology

Rahul Gandhi even said that Europe and the US are not doing enough to restore democracy in India as they are getting trade and money from the country.

ANI
Rajnath Rahul Gandhi
Image Source: Republic Bharat
6

Slamming Rahul Gandhi for “insulting India in London,” Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday demanded in Lok Sabha that the Congress leader should be asked to “apologise before the House.”

“Rahul Gandhi, who is a member of this House, insulted India in London. I demand that his statements should be condemned by all members of this House and he should be asked to apologise before the House,” Singh said in the lower house of the Parliament. 

During interaction at the Chatham House in London recently, Gandhi alleged that the microphones of Opposition leaders in Parliament are often silenced. He attacked the BJP-led government at the Centre and levelled several allegations.

Gandhi even said that Europe and the US are not doing enough to restore democracy in India as they are getting trade and money from the country.

The Congress leader also alleged that various institutions in the country were under threat.

“It shocked me how successful they have been at capturing the different institutions of our country. Press, Judiciary, Parliament, and Election Commission are all under threat and are controlled in one way or the other,” Gandhi said.

He also termed the RSS a “fundamentalist” and “fascist” organisation alleging that it has captured pretty much all of India’s institutions.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsRahul Gandhi London
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
623,870FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com