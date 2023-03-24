On Thursday, March 23, Rahul Gandhi was found guilty in a defamation case. The Surat District Court held Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi guilty in a criminal defamation case filed against him over his remarks insulting the entire community that uses the Modi surname.

Gujarat BJP leader Surat Purnesh Modi had filed a criminal defamation case against the Congress leader, accusing him of defaming the entire Modi community, because the Congress prince had said during a speech that “everyone with the Modi surname is a thief.”

Since Rahul Gandhi is a sitting MP from the Wayanad Loksabha seat, the conviction and sentencing have triggered a legal debate, because, According to section 8(3) of The Representation of the People Act of 1951, any MP or MLA convicted of any offence and sentenced to imprisonment for not less than two years shall be disqualified from the date of conviction. That means, there is a chance the Congress prince might lose his Lok Sabha seat.

Rahul Gandhi’s conviction and sentencing triggered a lamenting spree within the Congress cadre. As usual, there is a contest among the Congress leader as to who can be the most stupid, most vocal and most loud in proclaiming undying dedication to the Gandhi family.

One of the weirdest displays of unwavering loyalty came from Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury. Though many may have forgotten her, she used to be a Rajya Sabha member and even the Union WCD minister under the Sonia Gandhi government.

Renuka Chowdhury has gone ahead and announced to the whole world that she won’t sit silent and watch Rahul Baba go to jail, not be an MP and get generally humiliated before the nation. She has declared revenge against PM Modi.

Renuka Chowdhury has declared that she will file a defamation case against the Prime Minister of India, for calling her ‘Surpanakha’ in the Parliament. She even referred to the PM as a ‘classless megalomaniac’.

There is a certain brand of amazing stupidity that is only found in Congress leaders. They have strange priorities even after losing election after election. For some reason, they seem to believe that by proving themselves as the staunchest, fiercest, and loudest supporters of Sonia Gandhi and her children, they would gain political benefits.

But this is 2023.

Sonia and her children cannot even politically sustain themselves. The son had to run from Amethi to Wayanad to save a seat in the Parliament. The daughter made Congress lose deposits in 63 of the 67 seats in UP which it contested in the last general election under her leadership. In the 2022 assembly elections, Congress was reduced to 2 seats and 2.33% vote share under her leadership again. How are they going to provide political sustenance to a bunch of old hangers-on and camp followers?

Renuka Chowdhury’s claim of being called Surpanakha

Well, that scene from the Rajya Sabha from 2018 is rather popular. Renuka ji won’t be scoring any points from sharing a snipped clip where only the PM’s statement about Ramayana is heard. Everyone in the country heard that screeching, resounding, echoing, ear-piercing, bone-rattling, skeleton-quaking, glass-shattering laughter that day. The hearty, overwhelming laughter of Renuka Chowdhury.

There is nothing wrong about a woman laughing so loudly, freely and heartily, parliamentary decorum be damned to the deepest patriarchal hell. PM Modi had actually acknowledged this much. As can be clearly seen in the video from the Rajya Sabha on February 7, 2018, PM Modi had requested the then Vice President Venkaiyah Naidu to let Renuka Chowdhury laugh.

On that day, while Congress leaders were being their usual selves inside the Parliament, making noise and interrupting the PM’s speech, Renuka Chowdhury suddenly laughed very loudly, making RS chairman Venkaiyah Naidu warn her in a stern voice.

PM Modi’s exact words were, “Sabhapati Ji, meri aapko prarthana hai Renuka Ji ko aap Kuch mat kahiye. Ramayan serial ke baad aise hasi sunane ka aaj saubhagya mila hai. (Respected Chairman, I am requesting you not to say anything to Renuka Ji. We got the privilege to hear such laughter for the first time after the Ramayana serial.) It is noteworthy that PM did not say to whom he compared her laughter.

There is another little problem. If statements inside the Parliament cannot be taken to court. Also, one cannot file a case against the current Prime Minister. But for Renuka ji’s benefit, let’s ignore those details.

PM Modi never mentioned the word Surpanakha. There are dozens of female characters in the Ramayana. So how did Renuka ji arrive at the conclusion that the PM was calling her Surpanakha? She has assumed it herself.

If the case hypothetically goes to court, Renuka ji has to prove that her laughter was indeed like that of Surpanakha and she was indeed behaving like the demon princess to arrive at the conclusion that it was indeed Surpanakha PM Modi was referring to. So basically, Renukha Chaudhary wants to prove in court that she laughed like Surpanakha.

Strange priorities for a party facing an existential crisis.

Poor Sonia ji. What did she ever do to deserve a bunch of party workers like this?