Alleged newspaper and Congress mouthpiece, National Herald, has declared Priyanka Gandhi as the big winner of the recently concluded Uttar Pradesh elections. In an article praising Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to the skies, National Herald claimed that Priyanka really charmed Uttar Pradesh during her campaign. She charmed them so much that nobody actually turned up to vote for Congress.

For those living under a rock, Congress secured 2 seats and 2.33% vote share in Uttar Pradesh in 2022. Nobody believed that Congress can sink any further in the state after their 2017 showing when they won 7 seats and 6.25% votes, but Priyanka showed that she can achieve the impossible.

While the rest of the country can see what a disaster Priyanka has been as UP in-charge for Congress, losing even family bastions of Amethi and Rae Bareli comprehensively, National Herald begs to differ. As per them, Priyanka outshone everybody on the campaign trail, including the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the man UP voted for, Yogi Adityanath.

It should be noted that Congress was around 12% votes in UP in 2012 elections, while BJP was at 15%. In the 10 years that followed, BJP has moved from 15% to 45% while Congress, led by the brother-sister Gandhi duo, has slipped from 12% to 2%. While this would be a cause of serious concern for normal Congress supporters, National Herald is portraying this as a big win.

The comical piece goes on to add how Priyanka Gandhi Vadra taught a lesson in humility to Narendra Modi and forced him to change his campaign. It even goes on to say that Modi had met his match in Priyanka, because Congress won 2 seats in a state election where BJP won 255.

We have become used to annual Rahul Gandhi has arrived covers from magazines like India Today after every Congress loss overseen by him. Now it looks like we have to get used to Priyanka has arrived articles from National Herald after every loss under her leadership.

If Congress was a corporate body, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would have been fired from the job immediately after the results. However, since it is a family owned business, Priyanka is likely to get a bigger role on National level for sinking her party in UP.