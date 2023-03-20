In a recent development, the Bihar Police have arrested Mohammed Akram, the man accused of forcibly kissing women on the streets of Bihar. Akram, who is said to be the ringleader of a gang involved in the molestation of multiple women and theft cases, was apprehended by the police along with his four accomplices in a raid conducted in the late hours of Sunday evening. The Police conducted the raid based on specific intelligence received about the hideout of Akram.

According to sources, the accused and his gang members have been active in the area for several months and have been targeting women who were walking alone on the streets. The gang would follow their victims and then forcibly kiss them. The gang was involved in cases of theft and small robberies as well.

On March 13, a video of the miscreant forcibly kissing a woman in the Jamui district of Bihar had gone viral on social media. Several media houses reported the incident which prompted the police to launch a search operation for the accused.

The victim was identified as a Class IV health worker, who was employed at the Sadar Hospital in Jamui since 2015. The disturbing incident had taken place at the premises of the hospital in broad daylight on March 10.

The victim woman while talking to the media said, “What have I done to him? When he preyed on me, I resisted and called the hospital staff. But, the man had escaped by then…The boundary wall is extremely small. I have requested the authorities to put up a barbed fence and protect the women who frequent the hospital.”

The police had received multiple complaints from the victims, and a special team was set up to track down the accused and his accomplices. After conducting a thorough investigation, the police were able to locate the hideout of the gang and raided it, leading to the arrest of the ringleader and several other members of the gang.

The gang was involved in the molestation of several women during the daytime and at night they would conduct small robberies. The police have also recovered several stolen items from the hideout of the gang.

The arrest of the accused has been welcomed by the local residents, who have expressed their gratitude to the police for their swift action. The police have also urged the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities or individuals to the authorities.

The accused is expected to be produced before a court soon, and the police are hoping that his arrest will serve as a warning to others involved in similar criminal activities.