On Monday (March 13), a video of a miscreant forcibly kissing a woman in the Jamui district of Bihar has gone viral on social media.

The victim has been identified as a Class IV health worker, who is currently employed at the Sadar Hospital in Jamui since 2015. The disturbing incident is said to have taken place at the premises of the hospital in broad daylight on Friday (March 10).

As per reports, the unidentified miscreant jumped the wall of the hospital and found his target speaking over the phone. While taking advantage of the situation, he forcibly grabbed and kissed her without her consent.

From the video footage, it became evident that the victim was shocked by the incident. Soon after, the accused fled the spot. While speaking about the matter to Aaj Tak, the woman said, “I don’t know why he came into the hospital compound. I don’t know the man.”

She further narrated, “What have I done to him? When he preyed on me, I resisted and called the hospital staff. But, the man had escaped by then…The boundary wall is extremely short. I have requested the authorities to put up a barbed fence and protect the women who frequent the hospital.”

The victim lodged a complaint with the Jamui police, following which a First Information Report (FIR) was registered in connection to the incident. According to SDPO Dr Rakesh Kumar, a probe has been launched into the matter.

“The accused will soon be in the custody of the police,” he added. Meanwhile, the ASDPO informed that this is the first time that such an incident has come to light.