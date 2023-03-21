Tuesday, March 21, 2023
Swiggy Instamart takes a dig at Amritpal supporters with its ‘Pulse aagyi pulse’ ad campaign

On 18 March, Punjab Police launched a massive search operation to arrest pro-Khalistan separatist leader Amritpal Singh. However, he has still now managed to evade arrest.

OpIndia Staff
Swiggy takes a dig on Amritpal Singh followers
Swiggy Instamart, the instant groceries delivery service of food delivery app Swiggy, took a dig at pro-Khalistan fugitive Amritpal Singh’s supporters by tweeting a fun wordplay on the ‘pols aa gayi pols’ viral meme.

Swiggy tweeted an image of various pulses with the caption ‘Oye pulse aagyi pulse’. This was a dig on the viral video of Amritpal Singh’s supporter who had gone live on social media as Punjab police closed in on him to arrest him. At some point in the video, he could be heard saying how ‘pols aa gayi pols’ (police is here, police is here) to the audience and asked them to come together.

Following the chase, netizens had taken to social media and mocked the video. However, subsequently, Punjab Police has been taking action against those who had shared the video of the chase and has been asking Twitter to take down accounts of people who are sharing the video.

Amritpal Singh on the run

On 18 March, Punjab Police launched a massive search operation to arrest pro-Khalistan separatist leader Amritpal Singh. However, following a car chase, Singh managed to escape. Over 100 of his supporters have since been detained. Reports have suggested the NIA will be taking over the investigation now.

