As the hunt for Khalistan supporter Amritpal Singh is still underway, a team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has reportedly reached Punjab on Tuesday. Media reports have quoted sources as saying that the NIA is seeking details and documents related to the Amrit Pal’s Singh case from the Punjab police and may take over the case from today (Tuesday).

Punjab Police are currently looking into the matter. Amritpal is currently on the run, and it is being speculated that he might have fled abroad.

As #AmritpalSingh, the self-styled Sikh preacher and head of ‘Waris Punjab De’, continues to evade police, #NIA may take over the case on Tuesday, sources said. pic.twitter.com/97t3m3JfFS — IANS (@ians_india) March 21, 2023

“There are possibilities that NIA might take over the matter. There is a terror link connected to Pakistan’s ISI and therefore the Ministry of Home Affairs can decide to transfer the case,” media has quoted sources as saying.

Notably, the involvement of NIA comes after Amritpal Singh’s alleged ISI link came to the fore during the investigation by the Punjab police.

“Going by the circumstances, it seems that ISI is involved and there is foreign funding as well. The bulletproof jackets and rifles that have been recovered and the gate (of the house) of the chief (Amritpal Singh) had AKF written on them. There was an attempt to form a Jathebandi called ‘Anandpur Khalsa Fauj,” Sukhchain Singh Gill, IGP Punjab said.

However, as of now, there is no official confirmation from the NIA or the Punjab police on his matter.

It is worth noting here that, as of now, multiple agencies are looking into the matter. Reportedly, the Central government has also asked Border Security Force (BSF) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) to remain alert on the border to foil any escape attempt by the radical leader, the search for whom has entered the fourth day on Tuesday.

Speaking over the matter, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Tuesday stated that strict punishment will be taken against miscreants who tried to spoil the environment of Punjab with the help of foreign power. “In the last few days, some elements were talking to spoil the environment of Punjab with the help of foreign powers & were giving hateful speeches. Action has been taken against them and they have been arrested and strict punishment will be given to them,” he added.

In last few days, some elements were talking to spoil the environment of Punjab with the help of foreign powers & were giving hateful speeches. Action has been taken against them and they have been arrested and strict punishment will be given to them: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on… https://t.co/TwK3UgVgzk pic.twitter.com/1j2lK5YxeM — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2023

Amritpal Singh’s driver and uncle surrender, Punjab police nab his 114 aides

While Amritpal Singh remains still at large, Punjab police have apprehended at least 114 aides to the Waris Punjab De chief, as well as 10 weapons and four automobiles.

OpIndia further reported that on the intervening night of March 19 and March 20, pro-Khalistani separatist leader Amritpal Singh’s uncle Harjit Singh and driver Harpreet Singh surrendered before the Deputy Inspector General of Police (Border Range) Narendra Bhargav at 1:30 AM. At the time of the chase on March 18, Harjit Singh was allegedly driving the Mercedez car with Amritpal Singh. The car has also been recovered. Amritpal Singh, however, is still at large.

Police alleged Amritpal escaped during the chase

On March 18, Punjab Police and central agencies launched a massive crackdown on Amritpal Singh. 78 of his associates were arrested during the first day of the operation. The police intercepted a three-SUV convoy of Amritpal Singh outside his paternal village. Two of the SUVs were stopped, and seven associates of Singh were arrested. Singh managed to escape, and the chase continued for around 25 KMs, after which he ditched the vehicle and escaped. His other car and phone were recovered on March 19. On the second day of the operation, 21 of his supporters were detained near Boaprai Kalan, Jalandhar, after they tried to stage a protest. Amritpal Singh was still on the run when this report was published.