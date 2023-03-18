Detention of Amritpal Singh triggers a memefest

The detention of Waris Punjab De chief and pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh by Punjab Police has triggered a memefest.

Social media users on Twitter, Facebook, and other portals are sharing memes after Punjab Police detained Amritpal Singh and his associates.

Netizens expressed their amusement after Amritpal and his aides tried evading Punjab Police’s operation to arrest them.

BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga also took a dig at Amritpal and his associates following their arrest.

Polis aa gai Rap pic.twitter.com/tK53vgflom — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) March 18, 2023

Then there were some who shared memes from popular movies and series after Punjab Police launched a crackdown to arrest Singh and his aides.

Amritpal Singh right now pic.twitter.com/RsDeCxKeyl — chacha monk (@oldschoolmonk) March 18, 2023

Amritpal Singh and aides detained by Punjab Police

On Saturday, the Punjab Police detained self-proclaimed radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh and his six accomplices. Amritpal Singh was arrested after a high-intensity chase while his associates were nabbed earlier. He was going in a convoy of three vehicles. During this time, the police caught two vehicles near Mehtabpur in Shahkot, but Amritpal Singh managed to escape in the third vehicle.

He was detained after a chase at Nakodar and is being taken to Jalandhar. The move came after the Punjab police launched a crackdown on the separatist leader and his group.

A heavy police force of around 50 vehicles was chasing Amritpal Singh’s convoy since morning. When the convoy reached Mehtabpur, the police surrounded it and detained six of his associates in two vehicles. The police also recovered a huge cache of weapons from Amritpal Singh’s accomplices. However, he escaped from his Mercedes car. But after a brief chase, police detained Amritpal Singh.

Earlier, supporters of the Waris Punjab De leader shared unverified videos of police pursuing his convoy in Moga district, with the vehicle eventually speeding to Shahkot near Jalandhar.