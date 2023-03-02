Thursday, March 2, 2023
The Caravan steals artwork of Netherlands based artist in latest issue attacking Dr Jaishankar

Dr Jaishankar has come under fire by the leftist cabal after he criticised American billionaire George Soros for trying to interfere in India's internal affairs right before 2024 general elections in what appears like meddling in electoral politics in India.

OpIndia Staff
Caravan steals Netherlands based artist's artwork
Far left propaganda magazine The Caravan is accused of stealing artwork of a Netherlands based artist in its latest issue attacking External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar.

The Caravan accused of plagiarism

The Netherlands based artist, ‘Ghostly’, on its Instagram profile has shared that far left propaganda The Caravan stole their artwork for the cover. “Give credit, don’t steal artists works”, they added in the message. In subsequent story, the artist shared original artwork that appeared on the cover image of The Caravan.

Dr Jaishankar has come under fire by the leftist cabal after he criticised American billionaire George Soros for trying to interfere in India’s internal affairs right before 2024 general elections in what appears like meddling in electoral politics in India. In its March 2023 edition, The Caravan had attacked Dr Jaishankar and written a cover story on him being Modi government’s ‘Hindu nationalist foreign policy’ as if it were a bad thing.

By the time of this report, The Caravan has not yet reacted to allegations.

