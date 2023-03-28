Tuesday, March 28, 2023
HomeNews ReportsUnexploded bombs left over from decades of war killed or maimed over 700 children...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Unexploded bombs left over from decades of war killed or maimed over 700 children in Afghanistan in 2022: UNICEF

"Due to poverty and unemployment, they (children) are forced to go to the mountains, collect sticks or coal for food. They are being martyred in these mines that are planted from the previous years," TOLOnews quoted a resident of Kabul, Rokai as saying.

ANI
Over 700 children killed or injured by remnant bombs in Afghanistan, says UNICEF
Children in Afghanistan, representational image via Siasat
2

Since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, the unexplored shells and other war remains have been constantly taking the lives of children in the war-hit country.

According to UNICEF, more than 700 children have lost their lives in Afghanistan last year due to the pathetic situation of the country as war remnants are now a part of Afghanistan. Taking to Twitter, UNICEF Afghanistan tweeted, “More than 700 children were killed or maimed” because of unexploded ordnance and other “war remnants” in 2022.”

“Last week, 8 children lost their lives due to unexploded ordinance in Afghanistan. They lost their lives playing with unexploded ordnance and collecting metal scraps to sell,” UNICEF Afghanistan added, reported TOLOnews.

Concern was expressed by Kabul residents who said that due to poverty, youngsters gather metals to sell. The locals said that their ignorance of ordnance had harmed them.

“Due to poverty and unemployment, they (children) are forced to go to the mountains, collect sticks or coal for food. They are being martyred in these mines that are planted from the previous years,” TOLOnews quoted a resident of Kabul, Rokai as saying.

Separately, another resident, Shoaib said, “The unexploded mines are more in provinces than in cities. The awareness of the people is less in rural areas compared to the city,” reported the Afghan News agency.
Landmines, mortar shells, unexploded ordnance, and other similar weapons have long killed numerous civilians in Afghanistan, particularly children.

Since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in August last year, blasts have become a regular affair in the country.

After capturing Kabul in August last year, the Islamic authorities have imposed severe restrictions on women’s and girls’ rights, suppressed the media, and arbitrarily detained, tortured, and summarily executed critics and perceived opponents, among other abuses.

Rights groups say that the Taliban’s human rights abuses have brought widespread condemnation and imperilled international efforts to address the country’s dire humanitarian situation.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsAfghanistan women, Afghan children, Afghanistan bombs
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
626,065FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com