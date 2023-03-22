On Tuesday, the spokesperson of the State Department, John Kirby, emphasized that the protection and promotion of “LGBTQ+ rights” is an essential element of US foreign policy.

“President Biden has been nothing but consistent about his belief — foundational belief — in human rights,” Kirby responded to the question Tuesday. “And LGBTQ+ rights are human rights, and we’re never going to shy away, be bashful about speaking up for those rights and for individuals to live as they deem fit — as they want to live. And that’s something that’s a core part of our foreign policy and it will remain so.”

JOHN KIRBY: "LGBTQ+ rights…are a core part of our foreign policy." pic.twitter.com/hNsVknCc5P — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 21, 2023

During a White House press briefing, Kirby made these comments in response to a question regarding the State Department’s concerns that Russia might be trying to leverage Africa’s “anti-LGBTQ movement” to create a division between the United States and the continent.

Since President Joe Biden assumed office in January 2021, various federal agencies have started exhibiting LGBTQ Pride flags outside their offices, which marks a departure from the Trump administration’s ban on unofficial flags on federal premises and also underscores the regime’s bent toward woke politics.

While most countries have self-interest and adherence to the “rules-based order” as a fulcrum of their foreign policy, the United States’s admittance that woke gender politics play a crucial role in shaping their strategies for dealing with other countries highlights yet another attempt by the US to impose indigenously grown movement to countries that do not historically or culturally relate to it.

In all likelihood, when Kirby insisted that “LGBTQ+ rights” are central to the United States foreign policy, the reference was not just limited to Islamic regimes where exhibiting woke and queer tendencies could have people thrown off building tops; and conservative nations, including Russia, where proponents of LGBTQ rights could disappear for defying state diktats.

But more likely, it is an attempt by the United States to mainstream and normalise the woke gender politics that is taking root within the country, informing its domestic policies and public perception.

Increased focus on teaching pupils in US schools about gender identity

For instance, schools in the United States are increasingly taking to teaching pupils that gender is fluid, with gender identity being one of the essential subjects alongside puberty, consent, sexual orientation and other subjects. Children are subjected to complex concepts such as gender orientation and gender transition, actively encouraging them to identify their “internal gender” and defy conventional norms to come out as trans.

The United States is also vigorously pursuing policies that grant puberty blockers to kids, which stifles their natural growth and aids their gender transition. Puberty blockers are medicines that block the natural development of puberty among children. Certain western countries have permitted children to receive puberty blockers without their parent’s consent.

Besides, several stories of transgender couples marrying and delivering children have also come to the fore in recent times. In 2021, a video of a transgender couple from Washington DC with their baby sparked outrage on the internet.

The normalisation of marriages of trans couples and unnatural deliveries of babies

The couple involved a biological female, Ahanu, who claimed to be the father of the child and a biological male, Petrona, who claimed to be the mother. The video captured Petrona attempting to breastfeed the baby but failing at it because he cannot lactate. The couple used supplements to complement the nutrient requirements of the baby.

In another case, a trans male got pregnant in a one-night stand before transition. In January 2023, a 36-year-old non-binary and queer individual from Seattle, who identifies as a trans dad, documented their experience of giving birth using the reproductive organs they were born with, following a one-night stand during their medical transition.

Danny Wakefield, who was assigned female at birth, came out as transmasculine at 25 years old, underwent testosterone treatment for nine years and had a double mastectomy in Florida during the transition.

Such stories have become all but routine in the United States, where a fierce attempt is underway to not just institutionalise the woke concept of gender identity but also internationalise it by imposing it on other nations by making it the central part of the US foreign policy.