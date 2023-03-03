Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) in Uttar Pradesh picked up its demolition campaign again on Thursday, sending bulldozers to tear down a two-story house valued at three crores. The building that was demolished was in the Chakia area of the Dhumanganj police station and belonged to a gun store owner, Safdar Ali, who is allegedly close to mafia politician Atiq Ahmed. The gun store is in Jhonstonganj. The news came the day after the demolition of a part of the residence where the former MP’s absconding wife Shaista Parveen supposedly resided.

PDA officials said that the house was illegally constructed. They further said that Safdar Ali possessed the property and there has been litigation regarding the illegal building since 2020. Ajeet Kumar Singh, the PDA secretary, reported that the decision was taken because the authority had not approved the building’s map.

Singh stated, “The proceedings against the illegal construction were started in 2020. He was served multiple notices and was asked to vacate the house several times. He ignored these notices. Today, the house was demolished by our team.” Ali insisted to be completely oblivious to the proceedings, nevertheless.

“I had no clue,” Ali remarked when speaking to the journalists. He continued, “By 11.30 am, I was informed that the house will be torn down and that I should leave. The policemen who arrived here didn’t even provide me with a justification for the demolition.”

He also argued that the house belonged to his sons. “The house is not mine; it belongs to my boys. It’s improper that I received a notice. I should be informed of the offence I have committed after an investigation is completed,” he persisted. He added, that the action was taken in haste without any investigation.

Safdar and his family resisted leaving the building. However, the authorities cut the house’s power supply and began to sweep the vicinity.

Ali refuted accusations of supplying any weapons or bullets either to Atiq or his aides. “I have absolutely no relations of any kind with Atiq Ahmed or anyone. I believe someone has made a false complaint against me in this regard and that is why this action is being taken,” Safdar said.

PDA vice-chairman Arvind Kumar Chauhan, however, maintained that the house was constructed in violation of the norms. “The house was illegally constructed in violation of set norms and is therefore being demolished. Notice was issued to the owner of the house as per norms and all the required process has been followed,” he confirmed.

According to a senior police officer, Ali and Atiq have no known connection as of now. “We can’t say if he has any connection with Ahmed at this stage,” he proclaimed.

Umesh Pal and his gunner were killed in the Dhoomanganj area of Prayagraj on February 24. Shaista Parveen, Atiq Ahmed, and their two sons Aizan Ahmed and Aban Ahmed, are accused of the crime. Umesh Pal, according to the police, was the key witness in the 2005 murder of BSP lawmaker Raju Pal.

Khalid Azeem, alias Ashraf, Atiq’s younger brother and a former legislator, as well as two other people, are also mentioned in the FIR.

While Ashraf is incarcerated at the Bareilly Central Prison, Atiq is locked in a Gujarat jail. Shaista Parveen is currently on the run, and police raids are being carried out to find her.