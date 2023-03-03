Friday, March 3, 2023
HomeNews ReportsUttar Pradesh: Prayagraj development authority demolishes the house of a gun store owner, Safdar...
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: Prayagraj development authority demolishes the house of a gun store owner, Safdar Ali, and alleged aid of Atiq Ahmed

PDA officials said that the house was illegally constructed. They further said that Safdar Ali possessed the property and there has been litigation regarding the illegal building since 2020. Ajeet Kumar Singh, the PDA secretary, reported that the decision was taken because the authority had not approved the building's map.

OpIndia Staff
On Thursday, bulldozers demolish Safdar Ali's property in Prayagraj.
PDA bulldozers demolish Safdar Ali’s property in Prayagraj on Thursday. (Source: The Indian Express)
6

Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) in Uttar Pradesh picked up its demolition campaign again on Thursday, sending bulldozers to tear down a two-story house valued at three crores. The building that was demolished was in the Chakia area of the Dhumanganj police station and belonged to a gun store owner, Safdar Ali, who is allegedly close to mafia politician Atiq Ahmed. The gun store is in Jhonstonganj. The news came the day after the demolition of a part of the residence where the former MP’s absconding wife Shaista Parveen supposedly resided.

PDA officials said that the house was illegally constructed. They further said that Safdar Ali possessed the property and there has been litigation regarding the illegal building since 2020. Ajeet Kumar Singh, the PDA secretary, reported that the decision was taken because the authority had not approved the building’s map.

Singh stated, “The proceedings against the illegal construction were started in 2020. He was served multiple notices and was asked to vacate the house several times. He ignored these notices. Today, the house was demolished by our team.” Ali insisted to be completely oblivious to the proceedings, nevertheless.

“I had no clue,” Ali remarked when speaking to the journalists. He continued, “By 11.30 am, I was informed that the house will be torn down and that I should leave. The policemen who arrived here didn’t even provide me with a justification for the demolition.”

He also argued that the house belonged to his sons. “The house is not mine; it belongs to my boys. It’s improper that I received a notice. I should be informed of the offence I have committed after an investigation is completed,” he persisted. He added, that the action was taken in haste without any investigation.

Safdar and his family resisted leaving the building. However, the authorities cut the house’s power supply and began to sweep the vicinity.

Ali refuted accusations of supplying any weapons or bullets either to Atiq or his aides. “I have absolutely no relations of any kind with Atiq Ahmed or anyone. I believe someone has made a false complaint against me in this regard and that is why this action is being taken,” Safdar said.

PDA vice-chairman Arvind Kumar Chauhan, however, maintained that the house was constructed in violation of the norms. “The house was illegally constructed in violation of set norms and is therefore being demolished. Notice was issued to the owner of the house as per norms and all the required process has been followed,” he confirmed.

According to a senior police officer, Ali and Atiq have no known connection as of now. “We can’t say if he has any connection with Ahmed at this stage,” he proclaimed.

Umesh Pal and his gunner were killed in the Dhoomanganj area of Prayagraj on February 24. Shaista Parveen, Atiq Ahmed, and their two sons Aizan Ahmed and Aban Ahmed, are accused of the crime. Umesh Pal, according to the police, was the key witness in the 2005 murder of BSP lawmaker Raju Pal.

Khalid Azeem, alias Ashraf, Atiq’s younger brother and a former legislator, as well as two other people, are also mentioned in the FIR.

While Ashraf is incarcerated at the Bareilly Central Prison, Atiq is locked in a Gujarat jail. Shaista Parveen is currently on the run, and police raids are being carried out to find her.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Hathras, BJ Yatra, Pulwama, Pegasus and more: Rahul Gandhi’s Cambridge talk to MBA students was all about blatant lies, false claims and anti-India propaganda

OpIndia Staff -

Telangana government moves Supreme Court against governor for delay in giving assent to bills passed by the assembly

ANI -

After being pulled up for filing misleading reports, Kerala Govt assures HC that steps are being taken to commence sexual awareness classes in school

OpIndia Staff -

Rahul Gandhi blatantly lies at Cambridge University, says his phone was ‘tapped’ by the government. Read how he is wrong

OpIndia Staff -

Bangladesh: Iqbal Hossain sentenced to 16 months in jail for placing Quran in Puja Mandap, inciting anti-Hindu violence, released for having served his term...

OpIndia Staff -

Tajinder Bagga to Kapil Mishra: Twitter Files reveal how US govt, and Soros-funded DFR Lab wanted to censor ‘Hindu Nationalist’ accounts associated with BJP

OpIndia Staff -

Comedian Daniel Fernandes brazens it out after saying how he refused to help those COVID-19 patients who voted for PM Modi, despite their pleas...

OpIndia Staff -

After Md Zubair insulted Hindu Gods and Goddesses and Delhi Police claimed no offence was committed, Delhi HC reprimands police for no action against...

OpIndia Staff -

Supreme Court ruling changes the way Election Commissioners are appointed, says CJI of SC has to be a part of the decision making

OpIndia Staff -

BJP wins Tripura elections despite strong contest while Tipra Motha emerges as a major force, here is how anti-incumbency was defeated

Dibakar Dutta -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
622,593FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com