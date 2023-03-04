On Saturday, before the fourth Test match against Australia, Virat Kohli, the cricketer, and his wife Anushka Sharma paid a visit to the renowned Baba Mahakaleshwar Temple located in the Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh.

During their visit, Anushka and Virat took part in the ‘Bhasma Aarti,’ a well-known ritual at the temple, which is conducted during the Brahma Muhurta, between 4 and 5:30 in the morning, where ashes are offered as a form of worship.

The pictures of the couple’s visit, notably the duo sitting outside the sanctum sanctorum, have gone viral on the internet.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma visited Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain.



Har Har Mahadev 🤍 pic.twitter.com/I8d42j2TYy — Akshat (@AkshatOM10) March 4, 2023

The video of the duo’s visit to the hallowed temple is also doing the rounds on social media.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Actor Anushka Sharma & Cricketer Virat Kohli visit Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain. pic.twitter.com/NKl8etcVGR — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) March 4, 2023

Following the Bhasma Aarti, the couple proceeded to the inner sanctum of the temple, where they performed Jalabhishek, a Hindu ritual of pouring water over the deity as a form of worship.

Virat was dressed in a dhoti, while Anushka chose to wear a light peach-coloured saree, adhering to the traditional guidelines for performing the puja.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma offering prayers at the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple.pic.twitter.com/84CWPZoVGQ — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 4, 2023

Following the consecration during worship, they spend a period of time on the temple grounds.

Earlier this year, the couple had made a spiritual trip to Rishikesh. They had visited the Swami Dayanand Giri Ashram, pictures of which had gone viral on social media.

Days before their Rishikesh visit, the couple, accompanied by their daughter Vamika, sought blessings at an ashram in Vrindavan.

On Friday, Australia made a remarkable resurgence in the third Test match against India, defeating them by 9 wickets at the Holkar Stadium. This victory has narrowed the deficit to 1-2 in the four-Test series and secured their place in the World Test Championship final.

Kohli has been the fulcrum of the Indian batting order and has played a pivotal role in India’s domination in the home series ever since he debuted in 2008. He has amassed 10,829 runs in 200 matches so far, at a staggering average of 58.22. He has scored 34 centuries and 51 half-centuries at home, with the best score of 254*.

Kohli will now be eyeing the fourth test match which is to be played in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. India needs to win the match to ensure its place in the WTC finals, failing which it will be dependent on the result of Sri Lanka vs New Zealand test series.

On the other hand, Anushka will be seen essaying the role of the iconic Indian pace bowler Jhulan Goswami in the much-talked-about film ‘Chakda Xpress’. The final release date of the film is still awaited. For the first time in her career, the actor from ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ will play the role of a cricketer. The film ‘Chakda Xpress’ will be produced by Karnesh Sharma, Anushka’s brother, through their home production company Clean Slate Filmz.