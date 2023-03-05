The video of a girl burning Manusmriti has gone viral on social media. In the viral video, the girl can be seen cooking meat while burning Manusmriti. In the same video, the girl can also be seen lighting a cigarette from the burning Manusmriti. It is said that the girl’s name is Priya Das, a resident of Bihar.

A netizen requested the Bihar police to take cognizance of such sensitive matters, which can trigger emotions and create disharmony in society. In response, the police asked to share clear information about the incident.

आपके पास यदि इस वीडियो से सम्बंधित कोई स्पष्ट सूचना है तो हमारे साथ साझा करे उस पर विधिसम्मत कार्रवाई की जाएगी । — Bihar Police (@bihar_police) March 4, 2023

Priya Das herself came on camera after her video went viral. She said that the foundation of her action was laid by Babasaheb Ambedkar a long time ago. As per Priya Das, she has attacked hypocrisy by burning Manusmriti. Accusing Manumriti of dividing people and pitting them against each other, Priya Das said, “This is just the beginning to make it irrelevant.”

Priya claimed to be a trainee teacher and a political Dalit activist in an interview she gave to Mohammad Kaif of ‘the Activist’ YouTube channel, shortly after the clip went viral.

Manusmriti was blamed by Priya Das for all social ills. She claimed that Manusmriti will not exist tomorrow.

Priya Das even blamed Yudhishthira, the eldest among the five Pandava brothers, for the battle of Mahabharat. “Yudhishthira, who donned the robe of righteousness and not his wife Draupadi, was responsible for causing Mahabharat,” she opined.

Further in the video, she expressed her desire to erase Manusmriti from existence “This is just the beginning. It must be rendered irrelevant,” she proclaimed.