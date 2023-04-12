On Friday, April 21, 2023, the Bhavnagar police arrested Aam Aadmi Party leader Yuvrajsinh Jadeja in connection with the Rs 1 crore extortion case. A case was registered against Yuvrajsinh Jadeja and his accomplices under sections 386 (extortion), 388 (extortion by threatening to accuse someone of a punishable offence) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC.

Yuvrajsinh Jadeja is known as a ‘whistle-blower’, as he has been exposing irregularities in competitive entrance and recruitment exams. But now it has been revealed that he was using his knowledge about such irregularities to extort money. He is accused of extorting money from those involved in a dummy exam candidate scam by not revealing their names when he exposed the scam. According to police, the AAP leader and his associates collected over ₹1 crore from two persons named Pradip Baraiya and Prakash Karshanbhai (PK) Dave, who are accused of supplying dummy candidates for entrance and recruitment examinations.

When police arrested four persons including Pradip Baraiya and Prakash Dave for the dummy candidate scam, they alleged that Yuvrajsinh Jadeja blackmailed them with Rs 1 crore in exchange for not revealing their names when he exposed the scam in a press conference. Later Yuvrajsinh Jadeja’s aide Bipin Trivedi confirmed the allegations. It is alleged that Jadeja had made videos of dummy candidates and gathered other evidence, contacted the perpetrators of the scam to demand money in exchange for not revealing their names, and accordingly collected money and protected them. Jadeja had collected Rs 45 lakh from Prakash Dave and Rs 55 lakh from Pradeep Baraiya.

Police said that when Yuvrajsinh Jadeja was questioned about the allegations against him, he did not give a satisfactory answer and gave evasive answers. But looking at the evidence put up by the police, it can be said that this arrest was made not only on the basis of the allegations made by Bipin Trivedi and others but on the basis of solid evidence.

On April 21, Yuvrajsinh Jadeja was arrested by the Bhavnagar police as he was unable to give satisfactory answers in the eight-hour interrogation. On Saturday, Bhavnagar police produced him before the additional chief court in Bhavnagar. In this case, the police had sought 14 days remand, against which the court has granted 7 days remand. Thus, Yuvrajsinh Jadeja will now be on remand till the 29th. On Saturday, Yuvrajsinh Jadeja was questioned again in the Rs 1 crore extortion case, after which the Inspector General of the Bhavnagar Range Gautam Parmar again held a press conference and made some more revelations.

‘I don’t have evidence against those whom I have levelled allegations’: Yuvrajsinh Jadeja

The Inspector General of the Bhavnagar Range Gautam Parmar said, “When we asked Yuvrajsinh Jadeja if there was any evidence in the case where he has accused some political leaders yesterday, he clearly said, in my presence, that he does not have any such evidence.”

According to the IG, on further questioning, Yuvrajsinh Jadeja said, “I gave these names at the behest of some people. Because I suspected my arrest.” When asked about the other recruitment process in which the scam has taken place, Jadeja reportedly said, “I’ll let you know in due course of time.”

The IG further informed, “Two other accused have also been detained today. Ghanshyam Landhwa and Bipin Trivedi had a 10 per cent stake in the extorted amount, so the process of recovering Rs 10 lakh from both of them has been initiated.”

Yuvrajsinh Jadeja admits to holding a meeting near Nari Chowki

The Inspector General of the Bhavnagar Range Gautam Parmar said, “Yuvrajsinh Jadeja has also admitted to the Nari Chowki meeting and said that they had only met. Many CCTV footages were also deleted which will be recovered with the help of the Forensic Science Laboratory. Also, the police have evidence, including CDR and CCTV, and the locations of all the accused are being matched. CCTV footage shows a man climbing into the complex with the last instalment. The financial dealings have become clear in the police investigation. A chat between Bipin Trivedi and Yuvrajsinh Jadeja has also surfaced, and all the evidence will be given to the media. At present, the search for Shivubha is going on and the man named Raju has been identified and action is being taken. Also, RK’s full name is Rameshbhai Karamshi, he is also being searched.”

After this, all the evidence was put before the media, which is as described below.

Evidence put before the media by Bhavnagar police

Evidence 1 (Photo)

On March 28, at 6:55 pm, Prakash Karshanbhai Dave went to talk to Yuvrajsinh Jadeja.

In this photo, Jadeja’s aide Ghanshyam, Prakash Karshanbhai Dave (PK), PK’s uncle’s son Rambhai and PK’s maternal uncle’s son Ghanshyam are seen in a white-coloured Alto car.

Evidence 2 (CCTV)

CCTV footage of people going to talk to Yuvrajsinh Jadeja for Prakash Karshanbhai (PK) at 6:55 pm on March 28.

યુવરાજસિંહ તોડકાંડમાં ભાવનગર પોલીસે આપેલુ સબૂત નં: 2: તા.૨૮/૦૩/૨૦૨૩ ક.૧૮/૫૫ વાગ્યે પ્રકાશ કરશનભાઇ ( પી.કે.) માટે યુવરાજસિંહ સાથે વાતચીત કરવા જતા અલ્ટો કારમાં ધનશ્યામભાઇના વિડીયો ફુટેજમાં સફેદ કલરની પ્ર્રકાશ (પી.કે.), પી.કે.ના કાકાનો દિકરો રામભાઇ તથા પી.કે.ના મામાનો દિકરો ધનશ્યામ pic.twitter.com/oTRPZQQ08q — VTV Gujarati News and Beyond (@VtvGujarati) April 22, 2023

In this footage, Ghanshyam, Prakash Karshanbhai (PK), PK’s uncle’s son Rambhai and PK’s maternal uncle’s son Ghanshyam are seen in a white colour Alto car.

Evidence 3 (CCTV and Photos)

On March 29, Ghanshyambhai went to pay for Prakash Karshanbhai Dave in a Tata Nexon car.

Evidence 4 (CCTV and Photos)

On March 29, Ghanshyambhai, who was returning from the Bhangli Gate in a Tata Nexon car, gave Prakash Karshanbhai’s fixed payment to Yuvrajsinh Jadeja’s man in the lane of Pujara Mobile.

Evidence 5 (CCTV)

On March 29, Ghanshyambhai, who was returning from the Bhangli Gate in a Tata Nexon car, gave Prakash Karshanbhai’s fixed payment to Yuvrajsinh Jadeja’s man in the lane of Pujara Mobile. (CCTV Footage)

Evidence 6 (CCTV)

On March 29, Ghanshyambhai was going in a Tata Nexon car to give Yuvrajsinh Jadeja’s man a payment fixed by PK.

Evidence 7 (CCTV)

On April 3, Pradeep and Jigo go in a Tata Nexon car to make payment. They have a bag full of cash money.

Evidence 8 (Photo)

On April 3, Pradeep and Jigo, carrying a Tata Nexon car, take a bag full of money and go to give it to Yuvrajsinh Jadeja’s man.

Evidence 9 (CCTV)

On April 3, Pradeep and Jigo, carrying a Tata Nexon car, take a bag full of money and go to give it to Yuvrajsinh Jadeja’s man.

Evidence 10 (CCTV)

At 10:26 pm on April 4, Kanbha can be seen in the CCTV footage carrying a white bag and heading towards Shivubha’s office Mitanshi in the Victoria Prime building.

Evidence 11 (CCTV)

At 10:27 pm on the night of April 4, Ghanshyam Dhandhal brings the Alto car number GJ04BE9869, which is returned by Pradeep and Jigo with a bag of money that goes to Ghanshyam Dhandhal who came to get the bag.

Evidence 12 (WhatsApp Chat)

A chat between Bipin Trivedi and Yuvrajsinh Jadeja has also come to light in the police investigation.

Thus, the evidence put before the media by the Bhavnagar police on Saturday is a testimony to the fact that there is an extortion angle involved somewhere in this dummy candidate scandal. At present, the police have obtained a 7-day remand of AAP leader Yuvrajsinh Jadeja from the court in the Rs 1 crore extortion case. There is a possibility that many other disclosures can be made during this remand period.