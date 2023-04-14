A 14-year-old schoolgirl was detained by Russian police on April 1 for reportedly hiring hitmen to assassinate her mother since the latter had banned her from seeing her boyfriend. Outside Moscow, Russia, the mother’s body was discovered in a garbage pile after being battered and strangled to death

Along with a guy, 15, who has been residing at her family’s flat and is assumed to be her boyfriend, the 14-year-old girl is suspected of ordering the contract killing of her single mother. The two allegedly paid two other adolescents about 300,000 Roubles to murder the mother of the girl, according to Russian authorities.

Single mother Anastasia Milosskaya was brutally murdered by two hitmen suspected to have been hired by her 14-year-old daughter(image source: Sun)

As a result of the boy’s negative influence on her daughter, Anastasia allegedly sought to make him stay away from her daughter. While returning home, estate agent Anastasia was viciously murdered.

Her body was discovered in the rubbish two days later in the city of Balashikha, which is located in Moscow, along with a mattress wrapped in plastic. The body was discovered the following morning in the trash and authorities were informed by a neighbourhood janitor.

All the accused are teens aged between 14 and 17 and are in police custody (Image source: Sun)

Her entire face was red and swollen, and an eyewitness said that she had been battered and strangled. The 14-15 year adolescent suspects are all changed with murder or conspiracy to commit murder. While investigations are ongoing, they will spend a month in a juvenile facility.

The boy and the girl are charged with letting the “accomplices” into the apartment and being present when the victim was killed. According to the Investigative Committee, the girl and her male companion intended to subsist off of her mother’s savings worth over 2.5 million Roubles.

“She spoke about hating her mother many times, even though her mother was a lovely person and loved her,” the daughter’s friend remarked. The girl’s grandmother said that the girl came under the influence of the boy who was from a ‘difficult family’.

Several sources claimed that the victim had a tender relationship with her daughter and consistently worked to make her life better. The accused adolescents can get a maximum term of 10 years, to be served initially in a juvenile correctional facility.