On April 9, Aam Aadmi Party started the “Show Your Degree” campaign in an attempt to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The step by AAP came after a judgment by Gujarat High Court where AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, was slapped with a Rs 25,000 fine for misusing the RTI act. Since then, AAP has been trying to project as if PM Modi is hiding his education qualification despite his degrees being in the public domain.

During a press statement, Delhi education minister Atishi showed her graduation and post-graduation degrees and boasted about her qualifications. She also claimed that one AAP leader would show his or her degree every day as part of the campaign. If going by the number of AAP MLAs in the Delhi Assembly, the campaign should run for 62 days as there are 62 lawmakers from AAP in the house. However, at least for Delhi MLAs, the campaign is expected to end in 33 days as 29 of the AAP MLAs do not have a degree.

OpIndia went through the affidavits submitted by AAP leaders for the Delhi Assembly elections 2020 to find out their highest education. As per the regulations, it is a must for a candidate to mention the highest education he or she has gotten in the election affidavit.

A complete list of AAP MLAs and their educational qualification are listed below.

Name Constituency Education Qualification Arvind Kejriwal New Delhi B.Tech, Mechanical Engineering A Dhanwati Chandela A Rajouri Garden 10th Abdul Rehman Seelampur 8th Ajay Dutt Ambedkar Nagar MBA Ajesh Yadav Badli BA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi Model Town MA Ancient History Amanatullah Khan Okhla 12th Atishi Kalkaji MSc BS Joon Bijwasan BSc LLB Bandana Kumari Shalimar Bagh BA Bhavna Gaur Palam BA BEd Dharampal Lakra Mundka Certificate Course Diesel Mechanic Dilip Kumar Pandey Timarpur MCA Dinesh Mohaniya Sangam Vihar BBA Durgesh Kumar Rajender Nagar MA English Lit Girish Soni Madipur National Trade Certificate Course in Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Gopal Rai Babarpur MA Sociology Gulab Singh Matiala 12th Haji Yunus Mustafabad AALIM Urdi and Arbi Imran Hussain Ballimaran Bachelor of Business Studies Jai Bhagwan Bawana 12th Jarnail Singh Tilak Nagar 12th Kailash Gahlot Najafgarh LLM Kartar Singh Tanwar Chhatarpur Diploma in Civil Engineering Kuldeep Kumar Kondli College dropout BA 2nd Year Madan Lal Kasturba Nagar MA LLB Mahinder Yadav Vikaspuri 10th Manish Sisodia Patparganj Diploma in Journalism Mohinder Goyal Rithala 10th Mukesh Ahlawat Sultanpur Majra 12th Naresh Balyan Uttam Nagar 9th Naresh Yadav Mehrauli LLB Parlad Singh Sawhney Chandni Chowk College dropout BA Pawan Sharma Adarsh Nagar 12th Prakash Jarwal Deoli MCOM Pramila Dhiraj Tokas R K Puram 12th Praveen Kumar Jangpura MBA Preeti Jitender Tomar Tri Nagar MSc/BEd Raaj Kumar Anand Patel Nagar MA Political Science Raghuvinder Shokeen Nangloi Jat BSc Raj Kumari Dhillon Hari Nagar BA Rajendra Pal Gautam Seema Puri LLB Rajesh Gupta Wazirpur 12th Rajesh Rishi Janakpuri BSc Rakhi Birla Mangol Puri MA Mass Communication Ram Niwas Goel Shahdara BA Rituraj Govind Kirari Advanced diploma in Hotel Management Rohit Kumar Trilokpuri Sangeet Prabhakar Degree Course S. K. Bagga Krishna Nagar MCom LLB Sahi Ram Tughlakabad 11th Sanjeev Jha Burari BA Hons Satyendar Jain Shakur Basti Associate Membership (Equivalent to B Arch) Saurabh Bharadwaj Greater Kailash B Tech/LLB Sharad Kumar Chauhan Narela 10th Shiv Charan Goel Moti Nagar 12th Shoaib Iqbal Matia Mahal 10th Som Dutt Sadar Bazar BA Somnath Bharti Malviya Nagar MSc (Maths)/LLB Surendra Kumar Gokalpur 10th Vinay Mishra Dwarka MBA Virender Singh Kadian Delhi Cantt Masters of Law Vishesh Ravi Karol Bagh 10th

Our research found that seven AAP MLAs have completed education till the 10th grade. These MLAs are A Dhanwati Chandela A (Rajouri Garden), Mahinder Yadav (Vikaspuri), Mohinder Goyal (Rithala), Sharad Kumar Chauhan (Narela), Surendra Kumar (Gokalpur), Vishesh Ravi (Karol Bagh) and Shoaib Iqbal (Matia Mahal).

Eight of the 62 AAP MLAs have completed education till 12th grade. These MLAs are Gulab Singh (Matiala), Jai Bhagwan (Bawana), Jarnail Singh (Tilak Nagar), Mukesh Ahlawat (Sultanpur Majra), Pawan Sharma (Adarsh Nagar), Pramila Dhiraj Tokas (R K Puram), Rajesh Gupta (Wazirpur) and Shiv Charan Goel (Moti Nagar).

Two of the MLAs did not complete 10th grade. Abdul Rehman (Seelampur) studied till the 8th class, and Naresh Balyan (Uttam Nagar) studied till the 9th class.

Kuldeep Kumar (Kondli) and Parlad Singh Sawhney (Chandni Chowk) are College dropouts.

Former education minister Manish Sisodia (Patparganj), who is currently lodged in jail for his alleged role in a liquor policy scam, has a journalism diploma.

Dharampal Lakra (Mundka) has done a Certificate Course in Diesel Mechanics. Girish Soni (Madipur) has done a National Trade Certificate Course in Refrigeration and Air Conditioning. Haji Yunus (Mustafabad) had completed AALIM Urdi and Arbi. Kartar Singh Tanwar (Chhatarpur) has done a Diploma in Civil Engineering. Rituraj Govind (Kirari) had done Advanced diploma in Hotel Management. Rohit Kumar (Trilokpuri) has completed Sangeet Prabhakar Degree Course, and Satyendar Jain (Shakur Basti), who is also in jail for his alleged role in a money laundering case, has Associate Membership at the Indian Institute of Architects, which is equivalent to B Arch.

OpIndia has collected the information from publically available affidavits submitted by MLAs as per ECI’s regulations. These affidavits are available on ECI’s website.