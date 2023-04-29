On April 9, Aam Aadmi Party started the “Show Your Degree” campaign in an attempt to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The step by AAP came after a judgment by Gujarat High Court where AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, was slapped with a Rs 25,000 fine for misusing the RTI act. Since then, AAP has been trying to project as if PM Modi is hiding his education qualification despite his degrees being in the public domain.
During a press statement, Delhi education minister Atishi showed her graduation and post-graduation degrees and boasted about her qualifications. She also claimed that one AAP leader would show his or her degree every day as part of the campaign. If going by the number of AAP MLAs in the Delhi Assembly, the campaign should run for 62 days as there are 62 lawmakers from AAP in the house. However, at least for Delhi MLAs, the campaign is expected to end in 33 days as 29 of the AAP MLAs do not have a degree.
OpIndia went through the affidavits submitted by AAP leaders for the Delhi Assembly elections 2020 to find out their highest education. As per the regulations, it is a must for a candidate to mention the highest education he or she has gotten in the election affidavit.
A complete list of AAP MLAs and their educational qualification are listed below.
|Name
|Constituency
|Education Qualification
|Arvind Kejriwal
|New Delhi
|B.Tech, Mechanical Engineering
|A Dhanwati Chandela A
|Rajouri Garden
|10th
|Abdul Rehman
|Seelampur
|8th
|Ajay Dutt
|Ambedkar Nagar
|MBA
|Ajesh Yadav
|Badli
|BA
|Akhilesh Pati Tripathi
|Model Town
|MA Ancient History
|Amanatullah Khan
|Okhla
|12th
|Atishi
|Kalkaji
|MSc
|BS Joon
|Bijwasan
|BSc LLB
|Bandana Kumari
|Shalimar Bagh
|BA
|Bhavna Gaur
|Palam
|BA BEd
|Dharampal Lakra
|Mundka
|Certificate Course Diesel Mechanic
|Dilip Kumar Pandey
|Timarpur
|MCA
|Dinesh Mohaniya
|Sangam Vihar
|BBA
|Durgesh Kumar
|Rajender Nagar
|MA English Lit
|Girish Soni
|Madipur
|National Trade Certificate Course in Refrigeration and Air Conditioning
|Gopal Rai
|Babarpur
|MA Sociology
|Gulab Singh
|Matiala
|12th
|Haji Yunus
|Mustafabad
|AALIM Urdi and Arbi
|Imran Hussain
|Ballimaran
|Bachelor of Business Studies
|Jai Bhagwan
|Bawana
|12th
|Jarnail Singh
|Tilak Nagar
|12th
|Kailash Gahlot
|Najafgarh
|LLM
|Kartar Singh Tanwar
|Chhatarpur
|Diploma in Civil Engineering
|Kuldeep Kumar
|Kondli
|College dropout BA 2nd Year
|Madan Lal
|Kasturba Nagar
|MA LLB
|Mahinder Yadav
|Vikaspuri
|10th
|Manish Sisodia
|Patparganj
|Diploma in Journalism
|Mohinder Goyal
|Rithala
|10th
|Mukesh Ahlawat
|Sultanpur Majra
|12th
|Naresh Balyan
|Uttam Nagar
|9th
|Naresh Yadav
|Mehrauli
|LLB
|Parlad Singh Sawhney
|Chandni Chowk
|College dropout BA
|Pawan Sharma
|Adarsh Nagar
|12th
|Prakash Jarwal
|Deoli
|MCOM
|Pramila Dhiraj Tokas
|R K Puram
|12th
|Praveen Kumar
|Jangpura
|MBA
|Preeti Jitender Tomar
|Tri Nagar
|MSc/BEd
|Raaj Kumar Anand
|Patel Nagar
|MA Political Science
|Raghuvinder Shokeen
|Nangloi Jat
|BSc
|Raj Kumari Dhillon
|Hari Nagar
|BA
|Rajendra Pal Gautam
|Seema Puri
|LLB
|Rajesh Gupta
|Wazirpur
|12th
|Rajesh Rishi
|Janakpuri
|BSc
|Rakhi Birla
|Mangol Puri
|MA Mass Communication
|Ram Niwas Goel
|Shahdara
|BA
|Rituraj Govind
|Kirari
|Advanced diploma in Hotel Management
|Rohit Kumar
|Trilokpuri
|Sangeet Prabhakar Degree Course
|S. K. Bagga
|Krishna Nagar
|MCom LLB
|Sahi Ram
|Tughlakabad
|11th
|Sanjeev Jha
|Burari
|BA Hons
|Satyendar Jain
|Shakur Basti
|Associate Membership (Equivalent to B Arch)
|Saurabh Bharadwaj
|Greater Kailash
|B Tech/LLB
|Sharad Kumar Chauhan
|Narela
|10th
|Shiv Charan Goel
|Moti Nagar
|12th
|Shoaib Iqbal
|Matia Mahal
|10th
|Som Dutt
|Sadar Bazar
|BA
|Somnath Bharti
|Malviya Nagar
|MSc (Maths)/LLB
|Surendra Kumar
|Gokalpur
|10th
|Vinay Mishra
|Dwarka
|MBA
|Virender Singh Kadian
|Delhi Cantt
|Masters of Law
|Vishesh Ravi
|Karol Bagh
|10th
Our research found that seven AAP MLAs have completed education till the 10th grade. These MLAs are A Dhanwati Chandela A (Rajouri Garden), Mahinder Yadav (Vikaspuri), Mohinder Goyal (Rithala), Sharad Kumar Chauhan (Narela), Surendra Kumar (Gokalpur), Vishesh Ravi (Karol Bagh) and Shoaib Iqbal (Matia Mahal).
Eight of the 62 AAP MLAs have completed education till 12th grade. These MLAs are Gulab Singh (Matiala), Jai Bhagwan (Bawana), Jarnail Singh (Tilak Nagar), Mukesh Ahlawat (Sultanpur Majra), Pawan Sharma (Adarsh Nagar), Pramila Dhiraj Tokas (R K Puram), Rajesh Gupta (Wazirpur) and Shiv Charan Goel (Moti Nagar).
Two of the MLAs did not complete 10th grade. Abdul Rehman (Seelampur) studied till the 8th class, and Naresh Balyan (Uttam Nagar) studied till the 9th class.
Kuldeep Kumar (Kondli) and Parlad Singh Sawhney (Chandni Chowk) are College dropouts.
Former education minister Manish Sisodia (Patparganj), who is currently lodged in jail for his alleged role in a liquor policy scam, has a journalism diploma.
Dharampal Lakra (Mundka) has done a Certificate Course in Diesel Mechanics. Girish Soni (Madipur) has done a National Trade Certificate Course in Refrigeration and Air Conditioning. Haji Yunus (Mustafabad) had completed AALIM Urdi and Arbi. Kartar Singh Tanwar (Chhatarpur) has done a Diploma in Civil Engineering. Rituraj Govind (Kirari) had done Advanced diploma in Hotel Management. Rohit Kumar (Trilokpuri) has completed Sangeet Prabhakar Degree Course, and Satyendar Jain (Shakur Basti), who is also in jail for his alleged role in a money laundering case, has Associate Membership at the Indian Institute of Architects, which is equivalent to B Arch.
OpIndia has collected the information from publically available affidavits submitted by MLAs as per ECI’s regulations. These affidavits are available on ECI’s website.