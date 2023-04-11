Tuesday, April 11, 2023
HomeNews ReportsAAP's 'Degree Dikhao' campaign: 40% of party's Punjab MLAs are not graduates, 19 have...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

AAP’s ‘Degree Dikhao’ campaign: 40% of party’s Punjab MLAs are not graduates, 19 have not even passed 12th standard

As per the regulations, it is a must for a candidate to mention the highest education he or she has gotten in the election affidavit.

OpIndia Staff
AAP MLAs
CM Bhagwant Mann is a college drop out, six other cabinet ministers are not graduates (Image: News18/Rediff)
11

On April 10, amid Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) “Show Your Degree” campaign, OpIndia published a detailed report on the education qualification of the party’s MLAs in Delhi. It was revealed that nearly half of the AAP MLAs had actually not got a degree. Apart from Delhi, Punjab is the other state where AAP is running a government, and the situation is not much different there either.

Based on the information collected via publicly available affidavits of the MLAs for the Punjab Assembly elections 2022, OpIndia found that 37 out of 92 AAP MLAs have not completed graduation. Four MLAs did not even pass the 10th standard. Twelve MLAs have completed 10th as their highest education while two have done diplomas after doing metric. One MLA left education after finishing 11th standard. Fifteen have completed education till the 12th, and three have done diplomas after the 12th. As per the regulations, it is a must for a candidate to mention the highest education he or she has gotten in the election affidavit.

Chief Minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann (Dhuri) is a college dropout himself. His highest education qualification is 12th, as per the affidavit submitted by him at the time of the elections. He handles Civil Aviation, General Administration, Home Affairs & Justice,  Personnel, Vigilance, Industries and Commerce, Housing & Urban Development, Employment Generation, and Training and Jails ministries/departments.

MLAs who dropped out from school before passing 10th standard are Ashok Prashar Pappi (Ludhiana Central), Sarvan Singh Dhun (Khemkaran), Madan Lal Bagga (Ludhiana North) and Jagdeep Singh Brar (Muktsar).

Those who dropped out after 10th are Kuldip Singh Dhaliwal (Ajnala), Amansher Singh alias Shery Kalsi (Batala), Lal Chand Kataruchakk (Bhoa), Sheetal Angural (Jalandhar West), Gurmeet Singh Khudian (Lambi), Daljit Singh Grewal (Ludhiana East), Kulwant Singh (SAS Nagar), Hardeep Singh Mundian (Sahnewal), Jagtar Singh (Samrala), Harmit Singh Pathanmajra (Sanour), Kulwant Singh Bazigar (Shutrana) and Naresh Kataria (Zira).

Notably, Lal Chand handles Food and Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs, Forests, and Wild Life ministries/departments. Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal handles Rural Development and Panchayats, NRI Affairs, Agriculture and Farmer’s Welfare ministries/departments.

Santosh Katariaa (Balachaur) and Jiwan Singh Sangowal (Gill) have done diplomas after the 10th, while Gurdit Singh Sekhon (Faridkot) dropped out after studying till 11th.

MLAs who dropped after completing 12th are Dalbir Singh Tong (Baba Bakala), Amandeep Singh’  Goldy’ Musafir (Balluana), Labh Singh Ugoke (Bhadaur), Jai Krishan Singh (Garhshankar), Gurlal Ghanaur (Ghanaur), Bram Shanker (Hoshiarpur), Tarunpreet Singh Sond (Khanna), Anmol Gagan Maan (Kharar), Sukhvir Maiser Khana (Maur), Gurdev Singh Dev Maan (Nabha), Laljit Singh Bhullar (Patti), Hakam Singh Thekedar (Raikot), Chetan Singh Jaura Majra (Samana), Manjinder Singh Lalpura (Sri Khadoor Sahib) and Jasvir Singh Raja Gill (Urmar).

Laljit Singh Bhullar handles Transport, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Diary Development, and Food Processing ministries/departments. Bram Shanker handles Water Supply & Sanitation, Revenue, Rehabilitation, and Disaster Management ministries/departments. Chetan Singh Jauramajra handles Freedom Fighters, Defence Services & Welfare, Information & Public Relations Department, and Horticulture ministries/departments. Anmol Gagan Mann handles Tourism & Cultural Affairs, Investment Promotion, and Labour and Hospitality ministries/departments.

Narinderpal Singh Sawna(Fazilka) and Master Jagsir Singh (Bhucho Mandi) did a diploma after the 12th and are among the ones who don’t possess a degree.

A complete list of AAP MLAs and their educational qualification are listed below.

Name Constituency Education Qualification
Kuldip Singh Dhaliwal Ajnala 10th
Amansher Singh (Shery Kalsi) Batala 10th
Lal Chand Kataruchakk Bhoa (SC) 10th
Sheetal Angural Jalandhar West (SC) 10th
Gurmeet Singh Khudian Lambi 10th
Daljit Singh Grewal Ludhiana East 10th
Kulwant Singh S.A.S. Nagar 10th
Hardeep Singh Mundian Sahnewal 10th
Jagtar Singh Samrala 10th
Harmit Singh Pathanmajra Sanour 10th
Kulwant Singh Bazigar Shutrana (SC) 10th
Naresh Kataria Zira 10th
Santosh Katariaa Balachaur 10th ITI Technical course after 
Jiwan Singh Sangowal Gill (SC) 10th/Diploma In typewriting
Gurdit Singh Sekhon Faridkot 11th
Dalbir Singh Tong Baba Bakala (SC) 12th
Amandeep Singh ‘Goldy’ Musafir Balluana (SC) 12th
Labh Singh Ugoke Bhadaur 12th
Jai Krishan Singh Garhshankar 12th
Gurlal Ghanaur Ghanaur 12th
Bram Shanker Hoshiarpur 12th
Tarunpreet Singh Sond Khanna 12th
Anmol Gagan Maan Kharar 12th
Sukhvir Maiser Khana Maur 12th
Gurdev Singh Dev Maan Nabha (SC) 12th
Laljit Singh Bhullar Patti 12th
Hakam Singh Thekedar Raikot (SC) 12th
Chetan Singh Jaura Majra Samana 12th
Manjinder Singh Lalpura Sri Khadoor Sahib 12th
Jasvir Singh Raja Gill Urmar 12th
Narinderpal Singh Sawna Fazilka 12th Advanced Diploma in Child Education & Applied Psychology
Master Jagsir Singh Bhucho Mandi (SC) 12th JBT Diploma
Bhagwant Mann Dhuri 12th/College dropout
Ashok Prashar Pappi Ludhiana Central 7th
Sarvan Singh Dhun Khemkaran 8th
Madan Lal Bagga Ludhiana North 9th
Jagdeep Singh Brar Muktsar 9th
Balkar Singh Kartarpur (SC) B Ed
Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer Barnala B Tech
Amritpal Singh Sukhanand Bhagha Purana B Tech
Amolak Singh Jaitu (SC) B Tech
Kuljit Singh Randhawa Dera Bassi BA
Devinder Singh Laddi Dhos Dharamkot BA
Ranveer Singh Bhullar Firozpur City BA
Raman Arora Jalandhar Central BA
Gurpreet Gogi Ludhiana West BA
Kulwant Singh Pandori Mehal Kalan (SC) BA
Inderjit Kaur Mann Nakodar BA
Manjit Singh Bilaspur Nihal Singh Wala (SC) BA
Neena Mittal Rajpura BA
Balkar Singh Sidhu Rampura Phul BA
Aman Arora Sunam BA
Jagroop Singh Gill Bathinda Urban BA LLB
Karambir Singh Ghuman Dasuya BA LLB
Lakhbir Singh Rai Fatehgarh Sahib BA LLB
Jagdeep Kamboj Goldy Jalalabad BA LLB
Barinder Kumar Goyal Lehragaga BA LLB
Harjot Singh Bains Anandpur Sahib BA.LLB
Harpal Singh Cheema Dirba (SC) Bachelor Laws
Jasbir Singh Sandhu Amritsar West (SC) Bachelors EMS
Vijay Singla Mansa BDS
Amit Rattan Kotfatta Bathinda Rural (SC) BE
Kultar Singh Sandhwan Kotkapura BE
Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina Ludhiana South Graduation
Jeevan Jyot Kaur Amritsar East LLB
Kulwant Singh Sidhu Atam Nagar LLB
Rajnish Dahiya Firozpur Rural (SC) LLB
Dinesh Chadha Rupnagar LLB
Narinder Kaur Bharaj Sangrur LLB
Gurpreet Singh Banawali Sardulgarh LLB
Baljinder Kaur Talwandi Sabo M.Phil
Jaswinder Singh Attari (SC) MA
Rupinder Singh Bassi Pathana (SC) MA
Fauja Singh Sarari Guru Har Sahai MA
Saravjit Kaur Manuke Jagraon (SC) MA
Harbhajan Singh E.T.O. Jandiala (SC) MA
Ajit Pal Singh Kohli Patiala MA
Manwinder Singh Gyaspura Payal (SC) MA
Amarpal Singh Sri Hargobindpur (SC) MA
Budhram Singh Budhlada (SC) MA Med
Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra Amargarh MA/MPhil
Gurinder Singh Garry Amloh MBA
Ajay Gupta Amritsar Central MBBS
Dr. Amandeep Kaur Arora Moga MBBS
Dr. Inderbir Singh Nijjar Amritsar South MD
Dr. Ravjot Singh Sham Chaurasi (SC) MD
Dr Charanjit Singh Chamkaur Sahib (SC) MS
Dr. Baljit Kaur Malout (SC) MS
Balbir Singh Patiala Rural MS
Dr. Kashmir Singh Sohal Sri Tarn Taran Sahib MS
Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh Amritsar North PhD
Mohammad Jamil Ur Rehman Malerkotla (SC) PhD

AAP’s Show Your Degree campaign

Aam Aadmi Party started the “Show Your Degree” campaign in an attempt to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The step by AAP is being seen as retaliation to the judgment by Gujarat High Court where AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, was slapped with a Rs 25,000 fine over Degree Row. Since then, AAP has been trying to project as if PM Modi is hiding his education qualification despite his degrees being in the public domain.

During a press statement, Delhi education minister Atishi showed her graduation and double post-graduation degrees and boasted about her qualifications. She also claimed that one AAP leader would show his or her degree every day. Punjab MLAs can continue the campaign after Delhi MLAs finish their quote after 33 days. If it happens, they will be able to continue for 55 days. Ideally, they should have been able to show the degree(s) of one MLA a day for 154 days, but based on the information on the education qualification of MLAs from two states, they can do it only for 88 days.

By the time this report was published, AAP has not fulfilled its promise of showing one degree per day on the third day of the campaign.

OpIndia has collected the information from publically available affidavits submitted by MLAs as per ECI’s regulations. These affidavits are available on ECI’s website.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsAAP degree dikhao
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
627,736FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com