On April 20, the Maharashtra Police filed an FIR against two persons identified as Ajju Samsuddin Sheikh and Raju Samsuddin Sheikh for brutally raping a 17-year-old girl in Karjat town of Ahmednagar district in Maharashtra. The accused trapped the girl when she was alone at her home and sexually assaulted her one by one.

The accused have been booked under sections 376, 376 D, 452 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 and also under sections 3A, 4, 5G, 6, 3(1)(r) and 3(2)(v) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012. The duo are believed to be absconding, as informed to OpIndia by the victim girl.

As per the FIR copy obtained by OpIndia, the incident is said to have happened on April 7 this year. However, the FIR in the case was registered only on April 20. The victim stays with her mother and brother in Karjat town. She and her family are believed to be daily wage labourers.

As per the FIR, on April 7, the mother and brother of the victim had gone to the market. The accused, whom the victim knew already, grabbed the opportunity and barged into her home. The duo then happened to brutally rape the victim one by one.

“My mother and brother had gone for the weekly market fair in the nearby area. Ajju and Raju Sheikh then arrived on the motorbike and they first asked me for water. I knew them so I offered water. Later Ajju pushed me and closed the door from inside. He tore my clothes, tied me, filled my mouth with cloth pieces and established sexual relations with me without my will. Then he went out and sent Raju in. He also raped me,” the girl mentioned in the complaint.

According to the FIR, the accused, Ajju and Raju Sheikh are brothers and own a small business of mutton trading. The victim knew the duo as she would usually buy mutton from their shop.

The accused threatened the girl after raping

The duo, after raping the minor girl, threatened to kill her family members if she would utter a word about the incident. The girl was reportedly scared and so she decided to remain silent. She also burnt the clothes that she was wearing that day when the incident happened. However, the matter came to the fore when she began to complain about severe stomach ache.

The girl and her mother travelled to their native place in the Yavatmal district where she revealed that she was brutally raped by the two men in Karjat. She also indicated that the complaint was late filed as she was threatened to keep shut and that she was scared to lose her family.

Team OpIndia contacted the 17-year-old victim to know about the recent updates in the case. The girl said that she has resumed her daily wage job with her mother and that no arrests have yet been made by the Police in the case. “We have come back to Karjat and have resumed our jobs. We are poor and will die of hunger if we don’t work. The Police have booked the duo but no arrests have been made so far,” the girl said.

On asking about her safety in Karjat, she said that the two accused are not there and that they have not been seen in the area since the complaint has been filed. The girl indicated that the accused were absconding since the day they were booked in the case.

Meanwhile, OpIndia also tried to contact the Inspector of Police, Karjat, Chandrashekhar Yadav. But the calls remained unanswered. The report will be updated once the updates from the Police are obtained.