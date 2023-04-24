Monday, April 24, 2023
“Khel Khatam, paisa hajam?” Amitabh Bachchan questions Twitter ‘Mausi’

Amitabh Bachchan miffed at Twitter over blue checkmark
Amitabh Bachchan is worried about the money that he paid to Twitter to get the blue tick back! 

On Sunday late at night, the Shahenshah of Bollywood took to Twitter to express his concern in his inimitable hindi words!

Amitabh’s post read, “Are mare gaye gulfam, viraj mein mare gaye gulfam…pe! Twitter mausi, chichi, bahni, tai, bua… Jhoaa bhar ke naam hain tumhare! Paisein bharva liyo hamar, neel kamal khatir…aab kehete ho jinkar 1 million follower unkar neel kamal free me humar toh, 48.4 million hain, ab?? Khel Khatam, paisa hajam?”

Earlier Amitabh thanked Elon by saying “Tu cheez badi hai musk musk” interchanging the lyrics of the song “Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast” from the 1994 film “Mohra” after the blue tick got restored to his account. 

The Musk-owned social media platform had removed blue ticks from legacy accounts, which had not purchased its paid Blue service. Several celebrities including Bachchan, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and others had lost their blue ticks on April 21. 

Twitter had earlier announced the implementation of paid subscription service which charges USD 8 for blue verification badge on the microblogging site. Those who didn’t pay up or buy the service in time lost the blue checkmark on their handles. 

The blue tick served as a way of protecting well-known individuals from impersonation and tackling false information. 

“On April 1st, we will begin winding down our legacy verified program and removing legacy verified checkmarks. To keep your blue checkmark on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue,” Twitter said in a post in March. 

Twitter first introduced the blue check mark system in 2009 to help users identify that celebrities, politicians, companies and brands, news organizations and other accounts “of public interest” were genuine and not impostors or parody accounts. The company didn’t previously charge for verification. 

Musk launched Twitter Blue with the check-mark badge as one of the premium perks within two weeks of the company’s takeover last year. 

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Searched termsamitabh bachchan, amitabh bachchan twitter, amitabh bachchan elon musk
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

