In Andhra Pradesh, 10 students have committed suicide in the last 48 hours for performing poorly in intermediate exams. Two other students also tried to commit suicide but survived. On Wednesday, 26th April 2023, the Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (APBIE) declared the results of the Class 11 and Class 12 board exams. These students have committed suicide due to low scores and failure in the exam.

According to the Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education, 10 lakh students appeared in the intermediate examination this year. In class 11, 61 per cent of students cleared the exam and in class 12, 72 per cent of students cleared the exam.

According to reports, 17-year-old intermediate first-year student Jagannatham Vani committed suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan in her hostel room in Vijayawada on Friday after her college principal and lecturers allegedly reprimanded her in front of her classmates for a backlog. While her parents had visited her to console her and assured her that she can clear it in the supplementary exams to be held in May, she decided to end her life.

In another such incident, B Tarun Dandu (age 17) committed suicide by jumping in front of a running train near Tekkali in Srikakulam district. Tarun Dandu was a resident of Gopalapuram village. The intermediate first-year student was said to be depressed after failing most of the papers. A 16-year-old girl committed suicide at her home in Trinadpuram under Malakapuram police station limits. She hails from Visakhapatnam district.

In another case, Akhilshree who was in the intermediate first year which is the 11th standard, committed suicide in Visakhapatnam. She was upset after failing some subjects. 18-year-old B Jagadeesh hanged himself at his house in the Kancharpalam area of Visakhapatnam. He was a 12th-standard student and had failed in one subject. Another 17-year-old student Tulaso Tharun ended his life by hanging in Visakhapatnam.

A 17-year-old girl named Anusha committed suicide by jumping into a lake in Chittoor district. She was nervous after failing the exam. A 17-year-old student Babu from Chittoor district committed suicide by consuming pesticides. He was also depressed after failing the exam. Another 17-year-old student T Kiran committed suicide by hanging himself at his house in Anakapalli. He was under stress due to low marks in the inter first-year exams.

Similarly, 17-year-old Mahesh in Hanakanahal of Anantapur district and 16-year-old Shaik Jaan Saida of Nandigama died by suicide by hanging. Another boy from Chillakallu of NTR district also committed suicide by hanging after failing the exams.

According to reports, two other students also tried to commit suicide, though they survived.

The pass percentage for the first-year intermediate examination was 61, while for the second year, it was 72. The news comes amid a series of student suicide cases being reported from India’s premium institutes like IIT Bombay and IIT Madras.