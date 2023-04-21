Friday, April 21, 2023
HomeNews Reports'Was Atiq Gandhi for you?' Asaduddin Owaisi slammed for comparing killers of gangster Atiq...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

‘Was Atiq Gandhi for you?’ Asaduddin Owaisi slammed for comparing killers of gangster Atiq Ahmed with Godse

"They are illegal offspring of Godse because he also used bullets to kill Gandhi," said Asaduddin Owaisi while referring to the killers of Atiq Ahmed.

OpIndia Staff
11

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and MP Asaduddin Owaisi came under fire from the Bharatiya Janata Party for calling the murderers of Atiq Ahmed “Godse.”

Responding to the statement, BJP’s Shalabh Mani Tripathi charged, “I can’t comment on the killers but look at the comparison made by Owaisi. He is directly equating Atiq Ahmed with Gandhi. He (Atiq Ahmed) was made a member of parliament by the Samajwadi Party. His wife (Shaista Parveen) was put forth as a candidate by the Bahujan Samaj Party. Imran Pratapgarhi of the Congress compares him (Atiq Ahmed) to God.”

The BJP MLA accused the opposition of siding with the criminals. “Their (the opposition) politics of gangster worship are being observed by the entire nation. Congress, SP, and BSP have always supported the mafia. Owaisi wants to polarise elections. He made the same effort during the last UP elections, but he was unsuccessful. He lost deposits on all his seats. The people of UP and India will once more provide him with a befitting reply in the upcoming elections,” he proclaimed.

Swami Chakrapani, a politician and leader of a breakaway faction of the Hindu Mahasabha, also commented on the issue. He noted, “This is terribly regrettable. Asaduddin Owaisi sees Godse in everything. Violence is never acceptable, under any circumstances. The constitution governs the nation, thus protests must be conducted in accordance with it. However, criminals are being celebrated, and Congress officials are calling for Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed, who were recently assassinated, to be awarded the Bharat Ratna, the status of martyr, and the national flag (wrapped around their dead bodies).”

“Where is this country headed,” he asked. “Now, Owaisi has dragged Godse and Gandhi into this. It is quite unfortunate that this polarisation trend has permeated politics. It breeds animosity between Hindus and Muslims, which Owaisi and Congress exploit for their political gains. Instead of concentrating on how criminals should be punished, their entire focus is on playing politics over the matter,” he noted.

“They are illegal offspring of Godse because he also used bullets to kill Gandhi,” claimed Asaduddin Owaisi while addressing a gathering. “They idolise him. These three people (who shot down Atiq Ahmed) are part of a terror cell. I have serious questions about how many people have been given weapons, training, and orders to fulfil God’s dream,” he alleged. 

This came after Rajkumar Singh, also known as Rajju Bhaiya, a Congressman from Uttar Pradesh sought the Bharat Ratna (India’s highest civilian honour) for the murdered mafia. He also stated that the latter’s deceased body should have been covered with the Indian tricolour. Rajkumar Singh is a candidate for the councillor seat from Ward-43 South Malaka in the next Prayagraj municipal election.

Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead on 15 April by three people, Sunny Singh, Lovelesh Tiwari and Arun Maurya, who immediately surrendered afterwards and were taken into custody by the police present at the spot.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
628,806FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com