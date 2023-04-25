Dreaded gangster politician Atiq Ahmed has seemingly taken a lot of his secrets to the grave with him. Uttar Pradesh police established that the gangster-politician Artiq Ahmed fearlessly ran his crime syndicate using a mobile phone from inside Sabarmati Jail. Now, the Uttar Pradesh police are in pursuit to find out what did he use the cellphone, obtained through a police informer during his term at the Sabarmati central jail, for?

Bapunagar SP leader assisted Atiq Ahmed while he was lodged in Sabarmati jail

According to police sources, Atiq Ahmed was eying a land deal in Ahmedabad and was being assisted by a Bapunagar resident Altaf Pathan, a police informer who had fought two elections, including a civic body one. He had also fought assembly elections from AIMIM and Samajwadi Party tickets.

Atiq Ahmed has been detained at Sabarmati Central Jail since June 2019. During this time, he used many mobile phone numbers. According to media sources, Ahmed was interested in the land of a textile mill in Bapunagar. So, he along with Altaf Pathan, and a senior politician spoke to reality developers in the city to buy land.

Altaf’s video became popular during the assembly elections.

It’s worth noting that this is the same Altaf Pathan, also known as Altaf Basi, whose video went viral during the last assembly elections. Altaf sobbed and begged people to vote in that viral video.

Altaf Khan, alias Altaf Bassi, was a Samajwadi Party candidate in Bapunagar at the time. Previously, he is claimed to have been nominated by Asaduddin Owaisi’s party.

Other information has emerged in addition to Atiq Ahmed’s Ahmedabad link. According to several media sources quoting unidentified officials, Atiq Ahmed was interested in a textile mill land in Bapunagar. So he, together with Altaf Pathan and a benami leader, approached the city’s real estate developers about purchasing the land.

Media reports quoted some police sources as saying that one of Atiq Ahmed’s close aides in jail, Mehraj, came to Ahmedabad 10 days before Atiq was taken to Sabarmati jail.

Mehraj gave various gifts to high-level police officers and a senior politician to ensure that Ahmed enjoyed various facilities in jail, said the source, adding, “Pathan gave a phone to Ahmed that he used till March. When the authorities began raiding the jails in Gujarat, he discarded the gadget and was deprived of a mode of communication.

Pathan, who used to be the confidant of a senior police officer, is believed to have fled to Dubai even before Ahmed and his brother were shot down by three men in Prayagraj, where the UP police escorted them.

Atiq Ahmed forced a senior politician to allow him to contest elections

A former aide of Ahmed said, “Atiq had his say in the Gujarat assembly elections as he had pushed a senior politician to allow him to contest from the Bapunagar assembly seat.”

Recently, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the assassination of the mafia don Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed revealed that one of their assailants, Arun Maurya, was a part of the Whatsapp group ‘Sher-e-Atiq’ created by Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad Ahmed. The revelation was reportedly made while SIT was interrogating the three shooters, Arun Maurya, Sunny Singh and Lovelesh Tiwari.

The Whatsapp group was created by none other than Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad Ahmed, who was killed in retaliatory firing by the Special Task Force of the Uttar Pradesh police on 13 April. The WhatsApp group was created before the murder of Umesh Pal. Old videos of Mafia Atiq Ahmed and stories of how he used to terrorise people used to be shared in the group.

Asad Ahmed was the administrator of this group, which included 56 members from 14 districts. Asad’s friends and members of the Ateeq Ahmed gang were associated with the Sher-e-Ateeq group. The WhatsApp group was deleted a couple of days before the murder of Umesh Pal.