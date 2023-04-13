Thursday, April 13, 2023
HomeNews ReportsCase filed against BBC India by ED under FEMA for violating foreign exchange laws
Editor's picksMediaNews Reports
Updated:

Case filed against BBC India by ED under FEMA for violating foreign exchange laws

The case by ED comes after February 2023 Income Tax Department survey in BBC offices in India.

OpIndia Staff
At BBC, there is a very extensive and well documented history of tax evasion and financial malpractice.
BBC has a very long and established history of tax evasion and financial malfeasance. (Source: BBC)
2

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday, April 12, filed a case against BBC India under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) over allegations of violating foreign exchange laws. This move comes after February 2023 Income Tax Department survey in BBC offices in India. The IT Dept had non compliance with transfer pricing rules and diversion of profits. The three-day-long investigation concerned international taxation and the suspected transfer of BBC revenues. 

According to the reports, the Income Tax officials had in February studied the digital data and interrogated a few of its employees at BBC India office. Some of the officers were also stationed on the fifth floor of the BBC offices where the editorial staff works.

The survey was conducted as a result of BBC’s willful disregard for the Transfer Pricing Rules and its massive profit-diversion practices. Amid the survey, the liberals and opposition parties alleged that the Center had directed the raids after the media house published a documentary regarding PM Modi and the Gujarat riots 2002.

During the raids, the agency advised employees of BBC India to refrain from deleting any files from their digital devices until the survey is finished. Reports mention that the officers only copied the digital data and none of the journalists phones were taken away. However, senior BBC staffers’ mobile phones were copied during the operation, which also involved scanning a number of computers and laptops. Afterwards, the computers and phones were returned to the authorities.

This is a developing story, more details awaited.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsbbc, bbc india, bbc ed,
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
627,938FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com