The death toll from the collapse of a three-storey structure in the Thane district of Maharashtra has risen to 4 while twelve others have been left injured. On Sunday, April 30, a man was rescued from the debris after spending over 20 hours buried underneath the debris.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Target Disaster Response Force (TDRF) pulled the individual, named Sunil Pisa, from the rubble on Sunday morning at 8 a.m. He was then sent to the Indira Gandhi Memorial (IGM) Hospital in Bhiwandi.

The rescue operation is being carried out since the unfortunate incident at 1:45 pm on Saturday, April 29. Teams of police, Target Disaster Response Force (TDRF), and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed for rescuing people trapped under the debris.

14 people have been rescued so far, including two brothers named Premraj Mahato alias Chiku (7) and Prince Kumar (5). However, they lost their mother Lalita (26) in the mishap. Several people are still feared to be trapped under the debris. Local officials stated that the area has been cordoned off.

On Saturday night, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde visited the IGM hospital to meet the injured and instructed the hospital to provide medical treatment at government expense after he visited the incident site earlier. He also announced ₹5 lakh assistance to each of the kin of the deceased.

“Any questions related to redevelopment will be proposed & decided soon. I have given instructions to Collector & concerned officers that they must survey those buildings which are dangerous & can collapse anytime during monsoon season,” he added.

“Bhiwandi Municipal Commissioner was instructed to submit the proposal to the government right away because collective redevelopment is the only method for handling such incidents. Before the upcoming monsoon, an NDRF team should be stationed in Thane so that relief efforts can begin right away in the event of a similar accident, which frequently occurs in Bhiwandi. The District Collector also received instructions in this regard,” the Maharashtra CM mentioned in a tweet.

“Shiv Sena Thane Rural District Chief Prakash Patil, Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation Commissioner Vijay Kumar Mhasal, Thane Collector Ashok Shingare, and all other medical professionals, doctors, and police personnel were present at the event,” he noted.

The CM also gave the administration instructions that the NDRF, the police, the fire brigade, and other rescue teams should conduct the rescue operations properly and that the injured should be transported to hospitals where treatment should begin right away.