Monday, April 24, 2023
Bihar Police inadvertently shares song praising PM Modi, deletes it almost immediately

Bihar Police has said they have initiated 'investigation' into the incident of posting of pro-Modi song on its social media account.

Bihar Police in a post acknowledged the error and said the employee was removed from the post (Image: SS of the now-deleted post)
On April 23, Bihar Police inadvertently shared a song praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi on its official Facebook Page. The shared song was titled ‘Ae Modi Ji Gali Gali Mein Shor”, sung by Madan Mohan Priye. Sriji Music and Entertainment produced it. The post was written, “Beautiful voice of my younger brother Madan”.

Soon after Bihar Police realised that the song got shared accidentally from the official page, the post was deleted. However, the damage was already done. Bharatiya Janata Party Bihar did not leave the chance to have a little fun on social media. They added a screenshot of the post on Twitter and said, “Bihar Police is ‘Jabra fan’ of Modi Ji. Bihar Police is also waiting for the BJP government in Bihar.”

RJD was not pleased with the development. Alok Chikku, social media in-charge of RJD, wrote, “A song praising a leader of one party is being shared from the official page of Bihar Police. The Bihar government should investigate the matter. This Sanghi person will cause a lot of damage in the future. Stop Bihar Police from becoming Sangh Police.”

However, soon after Bihar Police acknowledged the ‘error’ and said how it was deleted immediately. Bihar Police has also said they have initiated investigation.

Bihar Police acknowledged the error. Source: Facebook

They said, “It is being informed that on April 23, 2023, an employee at the Social Media Centre of Bihar Police shared a post without permission. The post was deleted once it was brought to the notice. The employee has been removed from his post, and the matter is being investigated.”

Listen to the now-viral song.

