A social media sensation from Brazil, Larry Ingrid, also known as Larissa claims she overcame depression by having two partners and has plans to take on a third. She lives with her two ‘husbands’ in Fortaleza, Brazil. “I don’t have depression anymore,” she gushed while describing her unorthodox mental health remedy on Se Liga VM show on the TV channel, Verdes Mares.

The 27-year-old singer is simultaneously involved with Ítalo Silva, 25, and João Victor, 18, and she has a daughter and a son respectively from them. The roots of a polyamorous relationship were planted when her beau Ítalo, whom she met eight years ago, suggested they have fun with other romantic partners as well. She agreed to this suggestion and decided to add her childhood buddy João to their marriage as the third spouse.

“I’ve known João since I was a child. He used to live next door to my mum, but he left and I remained good friends with his mother. When he came back, this handsome guy wanted to kiss me, so we kissed and here we are today. It was bigger than all of us,” she explained.

João was initially wary of dating someone who had a significant other but ultimately agreed when the trio formed an agreement to remain together. “I’ve always liked her since I was young. I already had this idea of being with her, but she made it clear that wouldn’t happen. As I wanted to stay with her regardless, I accepted,” said João on his decision to become the third tine of the trident leading to the formation of the throuple.

Larissa said that having two men at the same time in her life has improved her mental state. “I don’t have time to be depressed anymore, they are my husbands,” she laughed adding that it’s lovely to have two guys doing the dishes and cleaning the house for her.

However, having two husbands may have had the opposite impact on the mental health of this throuple’s family members, who at first found it difficult to accept their way of life. “It was complicated for my family, but over time they saw that it wasn’t an arrangement from out of this world, and ended up accepting it,” revealed João.

The two guys also struggle with the idea of “sharing” her. Ítalo who proposed the idea, acknowledged that João and he frequently become envious when one of the men is with Larissa. He even regards the latter’s daughter as his own and has his son’s name, along with both of theirs, tattooed on his body. He maintained that the trio never fights despite the simmering grudges. He asserted that ‘when we feel envious, we talk about it and it’s resolved.’

The social media celebrity speculates that her two ‘husbands’ may seek pleasure elsewhere, which is something she apparently understands because she will never let a woman into her menage. She, however, admitted that it was possible to increase their group’s male composition by adding one more guy to her ‘harem’.

Larissa frequently shares updates about their romantic trifecta with her 1.9 million followers on TikTok and over 360,000 followers on Instagram.