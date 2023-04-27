A Pakistani drone carrying packages of heroin and opium was shot down by the Border Security Force (BSF) early on Thursday, April 27, near the village of Dhanoe Kalan in Punjab’s Amritsar. During the initial inspection of the area, the BSF troops discovered a black-coloured drone (quadcopter, DJI Matrice 300 RTK) that was half broken.

One iron ring was affixed to the cargo, along with a large packet wrapped in yellow adhesive tape which contained two suspected heroin packets and two smaller packets of opium, according to the BSF. Two packages of heroin weighed 2 kilograms, while one packet of opium measured 170 grams.

Source: ANI

Earlier, BSF intercepted a drone trying to cross India from Pakistan earlier on Wednesday. “A rogue drone entering from the Pak side was intercepted with firing by alert BSF troops in Amritsar Sector. On being fired, the drone returned back to Pak side,” the BSF informed in a statement.

Last month, on March 28, the BSF shot down another Pakistani drone near Amritsar shortly after it crossed into Indian territory with a shipment of illegal goods.

When the BSF troops in Amritsar noticed the drone’s buzzing, they fired their weapons down at it. It was found the following morning as the border patrol was conducting a search operation. The drone infiltrated Indian territory from Pakistan, as reported by the BSF, and was found near Border Outpost Rajatal in the Amritsar Sector.

Prior to this, BSF personnel destroyed a Pakistani drone that had violated the Amritsar sector of the Indo-Pak border at 2:30 in the morning on February 2 and 3, respectively. As per the BSF, the drone entered the jurisdiction of the Border Observation Post (BOP) Rear Kakkar in the Amritsar sector of Punjab.