Thursday, April 27, 2023
HomeNews ReportsBSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Amritsar sector, over 2 kg heroin and opium...
News Reports
Updated:

BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Amritsar sector, over 2 kg heroin and opium seized

During the initial inspection of the area, the BSF troops discovered a black-coloured drone (quadcopter, DJI Matrice 300 RTK) that was half broken.

OpIndia Staff
Image source: Indian Express
4

A Pakistani drone carrying packages of heroin and opium was shot down by the Border Security Force (BSF) early on Thursday, April 27, near the village of Dhanoe Kalan in Punjab’s Amritsar. During the initial inspection of the area, the BSF troops discovered a black-coloured drone (quadcopter, DJI Matrice 300 RTK) that was half broken.

One iron ring was affixed to the cargo, along with a large packet wrapped in yellow adhesive tape which contained two suspected heroin packets and two smaller packets of opium, according to the BSF. Two packages of heroin weighed 2 kilograms, while one packet of opium measured 170 grams.

Source: ANI

Earlier, BSF intercepted a drone trying to cross India from Pakistan earlier on Wednesday. “A rogue drone entering from the Pak side was intercepted with firing by alert BSF troops in Amritsar Sector. On being fired, the drone returned back to Pak side,” the BSF informed in a statement.

Last month, on March 28, the BSF shot down another Pakistani drone near Amritsar shortly after it crossed into Indian territory with a shipment of illegal goods.

When the BSF troops in Amritsar noticed the drone’s buzzing, they fired their weapons down at it. It was found the following morning as the border patrol was conducting a search operation. The drone infiltrated Indian territory from Pakistan, as reported by the BSF, and was found near Border Outpost Rajatal in the Amritsar Sector.

Prior to this, BSF personnel destroyed a Pakistani drone that had violated the Amritsar sector of the Indo-Pak border at 2:30 in the morning on February 2 and 3, respectively. As per the BSF, the drone entered the jurisdiction of the Border Observation Post (BOP) Rear Kakkar in the Amritsar sector of Punjab.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsPakistan drones
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

As Executive Editors of NYT, Washington Post, LA Times, and Reuters pontificate on ‘democracy’, watch how they get slammed for lying to people

OpIndia Staff -

Calcutta High Court orders NIA investigation into violence in Howrah’s Shibpur during Ram Navami, all CCTV footage, FIRs, to be handed over in 2...

OpIndia Staff -

‘Muslims constitute 30% of male prisoners in Britain, Muslim gangs in prisons are forcing conversion and radicalisation’: Report 

OpIndia Staff -

Vivek Agnihotri refuses to be part of Filmfare Awards after ‘The Kashmir Files’ bags 6 nominations, calls event humiliating, anti-cinema

OpIndia Staff -

Bihar: Gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan released from Saharsa jail, supporters welcome with ‘Zindabad’ slogans

OpIndia Staff -

AltNews’ Mohammad Zubair tries to insert a police officer’s Muslim identity into an incident where a shooter was overpowered, gets called out for communalism

OpIndia Staff -

Indian intelligence agencies track down KLF financier and drug smuggler Jasmeet Hakimzada in Dubai

OpIndia Staff -

Gauhati HC refuses interim relief to Youth Congress president Srinivas BV on sexual harassment charges by Angkita Dutta

OpIndia Staff -

‘Trust me, you will reach home safely, that is our job’: India’s Defence Attache to Saudi Arabia assures Indians returning from Sudan, asks them...

ANI -

Operation Kaveri: First batch of 360 Indians rescued from Sudan reaches Delhi, evacuated Indians chant ‘Indian Army Zindabad’, ‘PM Modi Zindabad’ on arrival

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
628,806FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com