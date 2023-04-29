Afzal Ansari sentenced to 4 years in jail, set to be disqualified from LS

On Saturday (April 29), a Ghazipur MP/MLA Court sentenced Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Afzal Ansari to 4 years in prison in connection to a case related to the Gangster Act.

A case was registered against Afzal and his gangster brother Mukhtar Ansari under the Gangster Act for abducting a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) member Nandkishore Rungta in 1996 and murdering BJP MLA Krishnanand Raj in 2005.

Besides being sentenced to 4 years in jail, the court has also imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on the BSP leader. Given that Afzal has been sentenced for more than 2 years, his Lok Sabha membership stands disqualified as per the Representation of People Act of 1951.

It must be mentioned that Afzal Ansari won from the Ghazipur Lok Sabha constituency in 2019 by defeating incumbent Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Earlier today, a large contingent of security personnel were deployed in Ghazipur, ahead of the verdict, to prevent any law and order situation.

#WATCH | UP: Ghazipur's MP-MLA court to pronounce verdict today in a kidnapping and murder case against gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, his elder brother & Ghazipur BSP MP Afzal Ansari; security visuals from Ghazipur pic.twitter.com/ZAqUvSNXFT — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 29, 2023

On Saturday (April 29), the MP/MLA court of Ghazipur sentenced gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari to 10 years in prison. He was asked to pay a fine of ₹5 lakhs.