Thursday, April 6, 2023
HomeNews ReportsCNG and PNG rates likely to fall as Modi government approves Kirit Parikh Committee's...
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

CNG and PNG rates likely to fall as Modi government approves Kirit Parikh Committee’s recommendations on domestic natural gas prices

With this government decision, the pricing of fuels like PNG (piped natural gas) and CNG (compressed natural gas) is likely to decrease.

OpIndia Staff
cng
CNG Pump. Image Source: Telegraph India
6

The central government has approved the recommendations of the Kirit Parikh Committee on domestic natural gas prices. The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the new formula for fixing the price of domestic natural gas.

With this government decision, the pricing of fuels like PNG (piped natural gas) and CNG (compressed natural gas) is likely to decrease. The two domestic natural gas prices are reviewed by the government each year. However, there was no modification in gas prices on April 1, 2023, since the government was still to make a decision about the Parikh Committee’s recommendations.

The Kirit Parikh Committee has recommended that the government should reduce excise duty on CNG until a decision is taken to bring natural gas under GST.

The Kirit Parikh Committee has also advised the government to impose GST on natural gas. The company proposes that it should be with the states’ permission. In this case, the states must pay the Center for any losses incurred over a period of five years in order to execute it.

Abolishing the three-year petrol price ceiling is another recommendation made by the Kirit Parikh Committee. The Committee has also suggested that the pricing range for natural gas generated from the country’s old gas reserves be set at $ 4 to $ 6.5 per unit.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsGas prices India
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
627,354FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com