Tibetan spiritual guru The Dalai Lama has extended an apology after a recent video of him drew widespread condemnation on social media.

In a statement, the official handle of The Dalai Lama wrote, “A video clip has been circulating that shows a recent meeting when a boy asked His Holiness The Dalai Lama if he could give him a hug. His Holiness wishes to apologise to the boy and his family as well as his many friends across the world for the hurt his words may have caused.”

“His Holiness often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras. He regrets the incident,” the statement further read.

“Suck my tongue”: viral video caused outrage

It is notable here that a recent viral video showed the Dalai Lama kissing a little boy on the lips by drawing his head close. He is then seen sticking his tongue out and saying “suck my tongue”, while the people around him laugh.

The video clip had gone viral, with many people calling it creepy and even pedophilic behaviour.