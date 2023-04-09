On Sunday, 9th April 2023, Maharashtra’s chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis visited Ayodhya and took the darshan of Ramlala in the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple being constructed in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis were also accompanied by all the MPs and MLAs of Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde Faction). Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis shared the bird’s eye view of the under-construction temple as the leaders approached Ayodhya in a helicopter.

Devendra Fadnavis wrote, “This is how Prabhu Shri Ram Mandir construction work is going on in Ayodhya. Ariel view from a chopper on way to Ayodhya from Lucknow. ॥ Jai Shri Ram ॥”

This is how Prabhu Shri Ram Mandir construction work is going on in Ayodhya.

Ariel view from chopper on way to Ayodhya from Lucknow.

॥ Jai Shri Ram ॥#jaishriram #rammandir #ayodhya #ayodhyarammandir #uttarpradesh #ramlala #trending pic.twitter.com/LOZV9YkjVp — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) April 9, 2023

In another tweet, Devendra Fadnavis shared a video of the road approaching the temple. He wrote, “The dream of the Hindus is getting fulfilled soon. A grand temple of Lord Shriram, the king of Ayodhya, is being built in the city of Ayodhya. My heart was filled with excitement after reaching this holy Ram Janmabhoomi site. Had darshan of Lord Shri Ramlala along with Chief Minister Eknathji Shinde, my cabinet colleagues, and friends from BJP-Shiv Sena. Say Siyavar Shriramchandra ki Jai!”

🚩सदियों से चली आ रही हिंदू मन की आशा जल्द ही पूरी हो रही है। अयोध्या नगरी में अयोध्या के राजा प्रभु श्रीराम का भव्य मंदिर बन रहा है। इस पवित्र राम जन्मभूमि स्थल पर पहुंचने के बाद मन उत्साह से भर उठा। मुख्यमंत्री एकनाथ जी शिंदे, मेरे कैबिनेट सहयोगियों और भाजपा-शिवसेना के मित्रों… pic.twitter.com/m8paPN30rf — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) April 9, 2023

In the next tweet, Fadnavis shared a closer view of the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. He wrote in its caption, “Goosebumps. That moment, when the dream came true and got Prabhu Shri Ram’s darshan at the divine Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya.”

🚩Goosebumps.

That moment, when the dream came true and got Prabhu Shri Ram’s darshan at the divine Ram Janmabhoomi in #Ayodhya.

तो क्षण.. स्वप्नपूर्तीचा..!

अद्भुत अनुभूतीचा !

प्रभू श्रीराम यांच्या जन्मभूमी येथे साक्षात दर्शनाचा..!#JaiShriRam #ayodhyadham #AyodhyaRamMandir… pic.twitter.com/4JhRtGYGTL — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) April 9, 2023

Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde also took a round of the whole temple site and observed the construction work. Devendra Fadnavis shared on his Twitter handle that the construction work of the grand temple in Ayodhya is going on in full swing.

The progress of the construction work of the grand temple of Lord Shri Ram was also shared by the official Twitter handle of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra. In a tweet dated 6th April 2023, the Twitter handle said, “The work to place beams above ground floor pillars at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir has started. Some beams have already been placed.” The photos of the work were also shared in this tweet.

श्री राम जन्मभूमि मन्दिर के भूतल के खम्बों के ऊपर बीम रखने का कार्य प्रारम्भ हो गया है। कुछ बीम रख भी दिये गये हैं।



The work to place beams above ground floor pillars at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir has started.

Some beams have already been placed. pic.twitter.com/3jaxRJpvqM — Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) April 6, 2023

In a short address to the devotees during this visit, Devendra Fadnavis thanked the people of Ayodhya and CM Yogi Adityanath for welcoming Marathi leaders to Ayodhya and giving them an opportunity of having Darshan. He thanked PM Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath for the construction of the temple. He said, “Only those who believe in Ram will rule the country. Those who will talk about Ram ji, only they will rule the country. In Maharashtra too, we now have a CM like Eknath Shinde who believes in Ram. Those who questioned the existence of Lord Ram Ji are sitting at their homes and those who believe in Ram Ji have made a government in Maharashtra now.”

It is notable that on 5th January 2023, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Ram Mandir being constructed in Ayodhya will be ready by 1st January 2024. He made this statement while addressing a rally in Tripura.

While addressing a rally in Sabroom in South Tripura, Amit Shah said, “Congress obstructed the construction of Ram temple in the courts. After the Supreme Court verdict, Modi Ji started the construction of the temple. PM Modi performed Bhoomipujan and started the construction of the temple.”

Amit Shah added, “During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, I was the president of the BJP and Rahul Baba was the president of the Congress. He used to ask every day – the date of construction of the temple there will never be told. So Rahul baba, open your ears and listen, on January 1, 2024, you will have the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya ready.”

The construction work of Lord Shri Ram’s temple in Ayodhya is going on at a rapid pace. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the Ram temple on August 5, 2020, and it is expected to be completed within 2023.