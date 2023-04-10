Monday, April 10, 2023
Elon Musk follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter, follows only 194 accounts globally

PM Modi is followed by 8.77 crore handles on Twitter. He currently follows only 2,535 accounts.

OpIndia Staff
PM Narendra Modi (left), Elon Musk (right), images via The Statesman and Getty Images
On Monday (April 10), Tesla CEO Elon Musk followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter. Currently, the billionaire businessman follows only 195 accounts on the micro-blogging platform.

Musk has a follower base of 13.43 crores. On the contrary, PM Modi is followed by 8.77 crore handles on Twitter.

Elon Musk follows only 194 across the world.

Screengrab of the Twitter account of Elon Musk

In August 2022, Opindia reported how Elon Musk flagged Twitter’s risky litigation against the Indian government.

“Twitter has terminated its product lead and another key executive, retained a board member whose reelection was rejected by stockholders, instituted a hiring freeze, and disobeyed orders from and initiated risky litigation against the Indian government—thereby placing Twitter’s third largest market at risk,” he had said.

