On Monday (April 10), Tesla CEO Elon Musk followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter. Currently, the billionaire businessman follows only 195 accounts on the micro-blogging platform.

Musk has a follower base of 13.43 crores. On the contrary, PM Modi is followed by 8.77 crore handles on Twitter.

In August 2022, Opindia reported how Elon Musk flagged Twitter’s risky litigation against the Indian government.

“Twitter has terminated its product lead and another key executive, retained a board member whose reelection was rejected by stockholders, instituted a hiring freeze, and disobeyed orders from and initiated risky litigation against the Indian government—thereby placing Twitter’s third largest market at risk,” he had said.