How a George Soros-backed District Attorney set a masturbating predator free on Probation in Austin, Texas: Details

On Tuesday, April 25, a person named Antonio Rios was sentenced to ten years probation for chasing after a woman and masturbating in Austin, Texas. The woman named Lynn Isaak’s leg was broken while Rios chased her. The predator is also awaiting trial in another case wherein he masturbated in front of a nine-year-old girl and her mother. José Garza, the George Soros-backed district attorney, released Antonio Rios despite the fact that he admitted to aggravated assault causing severe bodily harm.

It is notable that ‘probation’ is a criminal penalty that releases an individual convicted of a crime into the community rather than locking them up in a prison.

Reacting to the ten-year probation sentence to the predator, victim Lynn Isaak said that the sentencing is “too soft”. Back in 2021, Isaak who is an engineer was jogging in a neighbourhood when Antonio Rios chased, Isaak told the media that she tried to outrun the predator for over seven miles until a neighbour managed to scare him off. She added that during the run her leg was shattered requiring her to undergo knee replacement. “He really looked at me like I was his prey,” Isaak said.

Moreover, Isaak said that Rios was not even made to wear a GPS monitoring device when he was sentenced. At Rios’ sentence, ten women who alleged that Rios exposed himself to them also came to protest. Isaak also told that Rios is also facing charges in three other cases involving similar offences. Isaak’s counsel has claimed that DA Garza’s focus is more on rehabilitating the criminals adding that he has not witnessed justice being served to the victims.

Funded by controversial financier-billionaire George Soros, Garza has often been criticized for being strict on police and soft on criminals. Garza granted ten years probation to Antonio Rios after sixteen months of negotiation, as told by Rios’s counsel.

For those accused of low-level, nonviolent crimes, cash bail is no longer used. Garza, a former public defender and immigrant advocate, has also raised eligibility for diversion programs—an alternative to incarceration, criminal charges, and subsequent criminal records. and discontinued prosecuting cases involving minor drug offences.

Garza is one of many district attorneys in the US to have received significant support from leftist billionaire George Soros, according to data compiled by the Capital Research Centre in 2022, through direct contributions and endorsement ads from activist organisations like the Texas Justice and Public Safety Political Action Committee (PAC).

Despite the fact that just six persons in Austin at the time were known to have COVID-19, Garza freed hundreds of prisoners from jail in 2020 over COVID-19 regulations. In 2021, Garza freed a man who had eight prior offences on his record after discovering a pistol in his possession during a car chase with the police. The man allegedly embarked on a crime spree, committing 10 armed robberies after being released with an ankle monitor. Following Garza’s election, police budgets have also been cut and the report adds that crime rates are also on the rise.

Earlier this month, a jury in Garza’s district convicted a Fort Hood soldier named Sgt. Daniel Perry of ‘murdering’ a Black Lives Matter (BLM) activist after he aimed an AK-47 at him in 2020. Following this, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton lambasted Garza accusing him of “weaponizing judicial system and cowing down to the racial agenda of liberal and extremist mobs. He also added that self-defence is not a crime but a God-given right, which has been criminalized by Garza.”