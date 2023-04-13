On Thursday, April 13, hours after Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad Ahmed and gunman Ghulam Muhammad were killed in an encounter, Guddu Muslim, another accused in the Umesh Pal murder case, has been surrounded by UP Police. Guddu Muslim was the accused who threw the bombs during the murder of Umesh Pal. Some unconfirmed reports are suggesting he has also been killed in encounter while others are suggesting he is taken into custody.

The Police confirmed the incident to Zee media news and stated that the Uttar Pradesh STF has been working rigorously since Februry 24 on this case to nab the accused named in the Umesh Pal murder case. He has been surrounded by police force and an encounter was underway.

Guddu Muslim is born in Allahabad and began participating in illicit activities at the age of 15. Initially he egaged in robberies and extortions but later positioned himself in the criminal underworld by the mid-1990s.

Guddu Muslim is infamous for his skill in making hand grenades, even while riding a pillion on a moving motorcycle. Police sources claimed earlier that Guddu was quite unusual in the way he put together a bomb and could manage it in just 4-5 minutes.

He would assemble the bomb while on the road and would carry the raw materials, nails, shards, gunpowder, jute twine, etc., in separate packs to avoid being discovered. He learned how to make bombs from a professional in Nepal’s underground. The Police officers further revealed that Guddu developed his skills in making crude bombs in the early 1990s.

The accused is said to have hurled crude bombs in February’s shootout where Umesh Pal was shot dead. CCTV footage captured Guddu Muslim hurling crude bombs at Pal and his police gunners.

Guddu has worked for several dons including Mukhtar Ansari, Abhay Singh, and Dhananjay Singh. He had spent the last ten years working with Atiq Ahmed. His name was also connected to the infamous Peter Gomes murder case in Lucknow. He was also detained in connection with a bombing that occurred close to a Lucknow police station.

On the basis of a complaint lodged by Umesh Pal’s wife Jaya Pal, a case was registered against Atiq Ahmed, his brother Ashraf, wife Shaista Parveen, two sons, aides Guddu Muslim and Gulam and nine others.

The Police earlier killed one of the prime accused, shooter, Mohammad Arbaaz, 24, in an encounter in Prayagraj, three days after the murder. The Police also killed Asad Ahmed, son of gangster turned politician Atiq Ahmed and Gulam today. Both of them were wanted in Umesh Pal murder case and carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh each.

The Uttar Pradesh STF team led by Dy SP Navendu and Dy SP Vimal at Jhansi confirmed the killings and said that sophisticated foreign made weapons were recovered from the spot after the encounter.