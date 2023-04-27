Shaista, a Muslim girl from Khergaon in Navsari was allegedly killed by five family members and relatives purportedly because she was in love with a Hindu boy named Brijesh. In a shocking revelation, in this case, a suicide note written by deceased Shaista has now appeared. Shaista wrote in this suicide note, ‘If I die, don’t do anything to Brijesh’.

Shaista – a resident of Khergaon in Navsari – was Brijesh Patel’s girlfriend. She died a few days ago. Brijesh Patel had complained to the Inspector General of the Surat range that Shaista’s family had buried her after killing her. Police later found Shaista’s body buried in the grave. Shaista’s post-mortem was also conducted as per Brijesh’s demand.

Brijesh Patel had accused the family of his girlfriend Shaista of honour killing. He demanded that the post-mortem of her body be conducted as she was buried without a post-mortem. Based on a complaint lodged by Brijesh Patel to the Surat range IG, Navsari police sent the body of Sahista, who was buried in the grave, to Surat Civil Hospital for postmortem.

Brijesh Patel alleged that Shaista’s family had killed her and buried her in the grave. However, Shaista’s father, Saeed Sheikh, told the police that his daughter committed suicide by hanging herself and had also written a suicide note. Shaista’s family buried the body in the graveyard in Kalthan village without informing the police about Shaista’s suicide. The Navsari police are currently investigating the case and have collected the suicide note.

The suicide note says, “Mom, Papa, I am sorry. Forgive me, but I’m not at fault. I just had love. Say sorry to Brijesh, he stopped me by swearing but I don’t want to live. Brijesh had told me that he would take me away the day he earns money. If I die, don’t do anything to Brijesh. Call him at my funeral and show him my face.”

Brijesh and Shaista were in love for the last five years. Shaista had left her home on April 20 and after that, her family members went to Brijesh’s house and started searching for Shaista. They threatened to beat up Brijesh and asked him to bring back Shaista.

According to Brijesh, Shaista had reached Valsad after meeting him and called him when only Brijesh’s family members were with him. Shaista had asked Brijesh in a phone call to take her away. Shaista’s family instructed Brijesh to bring her back and hand over to the family near Talwada lake.

Brijesh also followed the instructions but was shocked to learn about Shaista’s death the next day. He demanded action against Shaista’s family. However, in view of the suicide note and post-mortem, the police said that it appears that the had deceased committed suicide.