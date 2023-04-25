In a shocking case reported from the Navsari City of Gujarat, Mohammed Kamu Sheikh, Sadiq Mohammed Sheikh, Ramzan Sindhi, Siddiqi Sheikh, and Shoaib Sheikh have been accused of allegedly murdering a girl named Shaista. Shaista was in love with a Hindu boy named Brijesh and this is reportedly the reason the accused persons are said to have killed her.

According to the Navbharat Times, the Gujarat Police has received a complaint against the family members of Shaista. The complaint was registered by Brijesh, who alleged that the girl was brutally abused and beaten to death for falling in love with a Hindu boy. Brijesh also said that the family members secretly buried the dead body and tried to conceal the matter. He has demanded an investigation into the case and also a post-mortem of the dead body.

Brijesh and Shaista were in a romantic relationship. But the family members of Shaista were opposed to their relationship. They also had issued threats to Brijesh and had asked him to stay away from her.

Later, Shaista decided to go to Valsad, away from her family who was not happy with her decision to be with Brijesh. She then happened to call Brijesh and asked him to fetch her away. While Brijesh reached Valsad, the family members of Shaista contacted Brijesh and told him to get her back to them. They also assured them that they won’t file any police complaint and would leave him unharmed.

Brijesh decided to trust the family members of Shaista and asked the girl to go back to her family. In his complaint, he said that he last saw her with a person named Sadiq, who made her sit in his car and took her to her family. He said that after that, Shaista was brutally abused by her family members and beaten to death.

According to Brijesh, Shaista was last seen on April 20 and after that, she was murdered. He has filed a complaint against five of her family members named Mohammed Kamu Sheikh, Sadiq Mohammed Sheikh, Ramzan Sindhi, Siddiqi Sheikh, and Shoaib Sheikh, and has demanded a post-mortem of the dead body.

Apart from Brijesh’s police complaint, it has also come to the fore that some notorious accused are also involved in the incident. One of them also runs a gambling den. Brijesh says that there are more persons involved in the crime. He also added that there is a threat to life as well. However, the father of Shaista has denied all the allegations and has said that she had committed suicide and also left a note before allegedly taking the extreme step. The police, however, are investigating the case from all angles.