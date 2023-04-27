An incident of raping a minor girl has surfaced in Morbi of Gujarat where the accused Hasan Sandhi threatened the victim girl to make her photos viral and raped her in the Meter room of the Dev Fun World amusement park of Morbi. The accused is arrested after a complaint was filed by the victim girl’s family.

This is the second incident appearing in the last two weeks in which a Muslim accused has threatened a minor Hindu girl of making her photos viral and committed rape. The incident has angered the Hindu community of the Morbi area.

According to reports, Hasan Sandhi, a resident of Kalika plot in Morbi city, lured a Hindu minor girl, who lives in a posh locality and is studying in Class 10, into a love trap and clicked objectionable photos of her. This minor girl was then raped by Hasan Sandhi in the meter room of the Dev Fun World amusement park in Morbi, as he threatened her of making the photos viral. The victim’s family revealed these details in the police complaint that the accused Hasan had raped the victim on June 22, 2022, and April 13, 2023.

According to the complaint, the accused used to make frequent calls and call the victim to meet and threaten her. The victim later stopped talking to him and switched off her mobile phone. Yet Hasan somehow threatened the victim and took her to a closed shop and tried to rape her in the shop as well. The minor, who was fed up with Hasan, told the entire matter to her mother.

Hindu minor girls are trapped by the same modus operandi: Hindu Organisations

The OpIndia team contacted local Hindu organisations to get more information on the matter. While talking to OpIndia, these local leaders of various Hindu organisations made shocking revelations. According to them, Bilal, who raped a minor Hindu girl a few days ago, and in the latest case, the accused named Hasan, are all members of the same community. They use the same modus operandi to trap minor Hindu girls. Bilal raped and threatened a minor girl and trapped around 7 to 8 other girls, a Hindu organisation leader claimed.

Giving information about the matter, the Hindu Yuva Vahini leader told OpIndia, “Initially, the victim’s family was scared to file a police complaint, but with the Hindu Jagran Manch and the Hindu Yuva Vahini giving courage to the family, they agreed to file a complaint. The victim came in contact with the accused Hasan when she was on her way to tuition classes. He then befriended the victim and took her into confidence. He then raped the minor girl in Dev fun world on the pretext of taking her to the amusement park.”

According to him, there is a group of 7 to 8 people including the accused, who exploit the Hindu minor girls by luring them and trapping them in a love trap in this way. He said, “This whole racket is going on here. Hindu girls are being trapped and threatened to defame by making their photos and videos. These accused target students studying in school and colleges with the help of each other, just as Bilal exploited the victim’s sisters by threatening to kill them. Similarly, it has come to our notice that the members of this gang are trapping one girl and then blackmailing the other girls in her photos in various other ways to trap them.”

Hindu organizations to hold awareness programs in Morbi

Giving more information on the matter, the leader of the Hindu organization told OpIndia, “Most of the victims are of minor age, and it has become very important to create awareness in the society about this. Therefore, local Hindu organizations of Morbi are planning to hold awareness programs in school colleges in and around the city under which information will be given through speeches to the students to be aware of love jihad and other such evils.”

A case of rape and POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) has been registered at the A Division police station in Morbi city against Hasan Sandhi, accused of raping a minor Hindu student. The police have arrested the accused Hasan and produced him before the court and are seeking his remand for further investigation.

Earlier, one Bilal had repeatedly raped a Hindu minor girl in Morbi

This is not the first time that a Hindu minor girl is raped in Morbi. Earlier, a Muslim youth named Bilal had repeatedly raped a Hindu minor girl by luring her and threatening her. The accused took away the victim and raped her and then threatened her. The accused has been identified as Bilal Adam Manek (age 22). The victim’s mother lodged a complaint at Morbi’s A division police station after which an FIR was lodged and the accused was arrested.

In the complaint, the victim’s mother said that when her daughter was going to school, the accused Bilal used to follow her and keep on roaming around. One day he lured her to his house in Visipara and raped her.

According to the police complaint, Bilal raped the minor girl several times in four years. He also threatened the minor girl that he will take away her sister and cousin. Bilal threatened her by saying that ‘I will come home with my men and see her’.