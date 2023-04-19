The Vadodara police have arrested one Jishanuddin Jahiruddin Shaikh for stalking, and molesting a Hindu woman at her residence in the city. Besides Shaikh, the cops also arrested two of his accomplices, identified as Gulammustufa Izharbhai Diwan and a minor (name withheld).

As per a report by DeshGujarat, the victim was a former co-worker of the accused at a telecommunication firm. The duo became good friends and eventually entered into a romantic relationship.

When the parents of the victim found out about their affair, they asked the woman to sever ties with Jishanuddin Jahiruddin Shaikh. She broke off the relationship owing to her parents’ disapproval and later got engaged to another man on April 1, 2023.

A jilted Jishanuddin reached the residence of the woman with a minor and another friend, Gulammustufa Izharbhai Diwan. He tried to gain entry into the victim’s home by ringing the doorbell repeatedly.

When the victim answered the doorbell, the accused barged inside the house while his accomplices waited at the door. He then went on to hold the woman’s hand without her consent.

The victim was able to call the police control room, which dispatched a team to her residence. After arriving at the scene, the cops arrested Jishanuddin and his two accomplices.

It later came to light that the accused threatened the victim to call off her engagement and inflict harm on her fiancé if she failed to continue their relationship.