On Sunday (April 9) night, tensions broke out in Haryana after a clash between people from two different communities. The incident allegedly took place in Sandal Kalan village in the Sonipat district of Haryana.

As per reports, a group of 15-20 men from one community assaulted people from another community with bamboo sticks. About 9 people were injured in the alleged attack and were later admitted to the Sonopat Civil Hospital for medical treatment.

Although the motive of the alleged assault is not known, the police registered a case against 19 people. Reportedly, 16 men have been detained so far in connection to the case.

A large contingent of police was deployed in the Sandan Kalan village in the aftermath of the incident. The alleged attackers are said to be locals of the same village.

Reportedly, a similar incident took place in Sonipat on March 31 this year after a group of men allegedly hoisted a religious flag atop a mosque. 5 people have been arrested in connection to that case.

