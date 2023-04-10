Monday, April 10, 2023
HomeNews ReportsHaryana: Communal tension breaks out in Sonipat, 9 people injured
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Haryana: Communal tension breaks out in Sonipat, 9 people injured

Reportedly, 16 men have been detained so far in connection to the case.

OpIndia Staff
Haryana: Communal tension breaks out in Sonipat, 9 people injured
Police deployed in Sandal Kalan village, image via Amar Ujala
7

On Sunday (April 9) night, tensions broke out in Haryana after a clash between people from two different communities. The incident allegedly took place in Sandal Kalan village in the Sonipat district of Haryana.

As per reports, a group of 15-20 men from one community assaulted people from another community with bamboo sticks. About 9 people were injured in the alleged attack and were later admitted to the Sonopat Civil Hospital for medical treatment.

Although the motive of the alleged assault is not known, the police registered a case against 19 people. Reportedly, 16 men have been detained so far in connection to the case.

A large contingent of police was deployed in the Sandan Kalan village in the aftermath of the incident. The alleged attackers are said to be locals of the same village.

Reportedly, a similar incident took place in Sonipat on March 31 this year after a group of men allegedly hoisted a religious flag atop a mosque. 5 people have been arrested in connection to that case.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsSonipat communal violence
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
627,633FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com