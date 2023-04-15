Five Muslim individuals who had previously been convicted of engaging in a grooming gang in Huddersfield have now been found guilty of additional crimes. Following a trial at Leeds Crown Court, Abdul Rehman, Mohammed Kammer, Nahman Mohammed, Wiqas Mahmud, and Mohammed Imran Ibrar were all convicted guilty.

At Bradford Crown Court on Thursday, the males who sexually assaulted a girl between 2005 and 2010 received their sentences. The men were convicted of crimes including rape and drug distribution.

Abdul Rehman, 36, of Sheffield was given a three-year and 11-month sentence. He was convicted of two charges, including selling drugs and participating in or aiding child sex crime.

Mohammed Kammer, age 38, from Huddersfield, was given a seven-year and six-month term. He was convicted of three counts of rape and one count of trafficking children for sexual exploitation.

Nahman Mohammed, 37, a resident of Huddersfield, was given a seven-year term. He was convicted of trafficking for sexual exploitation and two counts of rape.

Wiqas Mahmud, 42, of Huddersfield, was given a six-year and three-month sentence. He was convicted of a single rape offence.

38-year-old Huddersfield resident Mohammed Imran Ibrar received a five-year sentence. He was convicted of one rape offence and one sexual assault. He will serve three years and six months after time is subtracted from his present sentence.

They were jailed for a combined 28 years after they were convicted a second time after being imprisoned earlier, in the recent trial which came to an end on February 9. Their trial had been delayed since 2020.

A West Yorkshire Police investigation known as ‘Operation Tendersea’ has been a long-running West Yorkshire Police investigation focussed on the sexual exploitation and abuse of young girls in the Huddersfield area between 1995 and 2013.

42 men were found guilty in Operation Tendersea trials that started in 2018, several of whom had already faced multiple prosecutions. In addition to the convictions from this month, people found guilty in court have now received a total of 505 years and six months in prison.

“Operation Tendersea has been a major investigation into what has been truly evil sexual abuse committed against young females in the Huddersfield area,” stated DCI Ian Thornes of Kirklees Police.

“The fact that the courts have now given more than a combined 500 years in prison to the men who committed these offences speaks volumes about their sheer depravity. In case after case we have heard how those involved regarded their victims as objects to be used and then trivially discarded with no regard whatsoever for their welfare,” he unveiled.

He remarked, “These were vulnerable young teenage girls who endured utterly sickening offences committed by persons who demonstrated standards of behaviour which means they are not fit to walk the streets.”

“Police and partners have worked hard to deliver justice for these women over several years, but this long journey could never have begun without them having the courage to come forwards and report these offences,” he continued.

“Their determination has resulted in sex offenders who considered themselves above the law now finding themselves judged by it, and spending many years behind bars,” he mentioned and added, “I want to thank them for their determination in supporting these prosecutions and empowering the police, CPS and partners to act. Officers who have worked on this complex investigation have deep admiration for the bravery they have shown.”

“We are absolutely committed to preventing these heinous crimes and ensuring those that commit them are brought to justice. Every child in West Yorkshire deserves to grow up free from harm and protecting our most vulnerable is a key priority,” asserted Tracy Brabin, the Mayor of West Yorkshire.

Suella Braverman, the United Kingdom’s Home Secretary, recently took a fierce stance against British Pakistani men, who she observed, were abusing white English girls in Britain. She emphasised that some British Pakistanis were running networks of child abuse in the UK and that the authorities and civil society were turning a blind eye out of political correctness.

A new Grooming Gangs Taskforce has been established, according to UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, to support police agencies to look into the major issue of Muslim grooming gangs in the country. The task force will have specialised police to help in the investigation to ensure that the criminals responsible for grooming gangs will be brought to justice, according to the official statement from his office.