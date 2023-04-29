Recently, many videos have surfaced in which Muslim girls have been stalked and harassed by Muslim men for talking to Hindu youth. Now, a similar video has surfaced from the Muslim-dominated Juhapura area of Ahmedabad in which Muslim youths are seen harassing a hijab-clad Muslim for talking to a Hindu youth.

In the viral video, it can be seen that earlier some Muslim youths are chasing a young woman sitting behind a young man who is driving a two-wheeler vehicle. Later, the young Muslim woman is stopped by Muslims who harass the girl with abusive talks as they preach the girl to find friends within the same community rather than befriending any ‘kafir’.

यह घटना अहमदाबाद जुहापुरा 100 फीत रोड अंबर टावर देख लो अपने मुसलमानों की लड़कियों इनको समझाने पर देखो इनके कैसे इनकी गैरत भी नहीं जाती pic.twitter.com/Pv98WH7WbA — Mohammad Firozalam Mohammad Samsher (@Mohamma06203448) April 28, 2023

Mohammad Firozalam Mohammad Samsher who posted this video on Twitter, wrote in the caption, “Look at this incident from Ahmedabad’s Juhapura 100 feet road near Amber Tower. See how your Muslim girls don’t lose their dignity when you explain to them.”

As can be heard in the video, the Muslim youths surrounded this Muslim girl going alone on the road and talked to her in a very loud voice. On the other hand, when the Muslim youth making the video asked the Muslim girl her name, father’s name and address, the girl answered him very calmly.

Later, the Muslim man asked her in a harsh tone why she was sitting behind the Hindu youth on his scooter and why she hugged him. The girl then replied to him that he is her school friend and what is wrong with hugging a friend.

The Muslim youth then abused the Muslim girl and said, “Even though there are so many Muslims, you are roaming around with kaafirs. Other Muslim girls get spoilt because of people like you. I am so angry that I can kill that Hindu youth.”

This video has been going viral on social media since April 28. Many people are also expressing their views about this video. Most people are condemning the way Muslim youths are harassing that Muslim girl. OpIndia does not confirm where this video is from.

Journalist Vijay Patel tweeted, “Hello, RJ Sayema, Arfa Khanum Sherwani. Please speak up for this girl. She was harassed just because of having a non-Muslim friend! You can also hear voices from the background which advocate physical attacks on this girl. You can also learn from where this guy gets fake information!”

Hello @_sayema @khanumarfa please speak up for this girl.



She was harassed just because of having a non-Muslim friend!



You can also hear voices from the background which advocate physical attacks on this girl.



You can also learn from where this guy gets fake information! pic.twitter.com/QFk7E9AOL3 — Vijay Patel🇮🇳 (@vijaygajera) April 29, 2023

Another Twitter handle @warriorbeast73 posted, “Hijab-clad Muslim girl harassed and abused by Muslim youths for befriending Hindu man. (Visala road,jahapura,ahamdabad.)”

@BefittingFacts tweeted, “Another video of a Hijabi girl being harassed and stalked by a man of her own community for talking to his school friend. The girl turned out to be brave.”

Another video of a Hijabi girl being harassed and stalked by man of her own community for talking to his school friend. Girl turned out to be brave 💪🏻

cc @FeminismInIndia @_sayema pic.twitter.com/W2Uyqvk7Mz — Facts (@BefittingFacts) April 29, 2023

Another Twitter user @Theintrepid tweeted a part of this video and wrote, “‘Why you’re Hugging Hindu Man?’ ‘He is a classmate, We’re Friends’ Another Muslim girl bullied by her own community people.”

'Why you're Hugging Hindu Man?'



'He is classmate, We're Friends'



Another Muslim girl bullied by her own community ppl pic.twitter.com/t555AVXJms — THE INTREPID 🇮🇳 (@Theintrepid_) April 29, 2023

Dr Amit Manohar tweeted, “Urgent! Islamists are threatening to kill a Hindu boy in Juhapura, Ahmedabad.”

A Twitter user named @Aalap79 tagged police officials and Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghvi, and asked, “Is this kind of hooliganism acceptable in Juhapura? Why shouldn’t legal action be taken by noticing the atrocities on women?”

It is worth mentioning that recently many such cases have been reported from different parts of the country in which Muslim youth are targeting such Muslim girls who are friends with Hindu youths.

On April 16, a situation of communal tension had arisen in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh, due to the ruckus made by Islamic fundamentalists over a Muslim girl befriending Hindu youths. The local administration had to impose Section 144. The ruckus started when a Muslim girl had gone to a cafe with Hindu youths. Some local Muslims reached the cafe and created a ruckus misbehaving with the girl. Hindu boys were beaten up and abducted. The girl was later forced to file a case of molestation against the Hindu boys. Stones were also pelted at the police station.