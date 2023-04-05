Wednesday, April 5, 2023
Karnataka: Kannada star Kiccha Sudeep receives threat letter amid speculations of joining BJP

ANI
Kannada actor Sudeep receives threat letter
Kiccha Sudeep, image via TOI
12

Amid frenzied speculations of Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep joining the ruling BJP, an alleged threat letter was received by his manager, prompting the police to register a case.

According to the police, Kiccha Sudeep’s manager Jack Manju received a letter from an unknown person, threatening to release the actor’s “private video” on social media. Acting on the complaint lodged by the actor’s manager, the Puttenahalli police registered a case under sections 504, 506 and 120 (B) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Some senior officers are also thinking to hand over the case to Central Crime Branch (CCB), sources said.
Further investigation is underway in the matter, said police.

Meanwhile, speculations are rife that the Kannda superstar will be joining the BJP on Wednesday, ahead of the May 10 Assembly elections.

The counting of votes for the Karnataka Assembly has been scheduled on May 13.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

