Less than a fortnight ahead of the Karnataka Assembly election, violence was reported in the Siddaramanahundi village in the Varuna constituency in Karnataka, with Congress workers allegedly pelting stones and beating up BJP Karyakartas. The incident reportedly happened on Thursday, April 17.

Congress senior leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was born in Siddaramanahundi village. Notably, Siddaramaiah is also running against BJP Housing Minister V Somanna in the Varuna constituency of Siddaramanahundi.

#Mysuru #KarnatakaElection2023 Several BJP workers injured, one among them suffered fracture, after Congress workers allegedly pelted stones during campaign at Congress candidate Siddaramaiah's native Siddaramanahundi in Varuna constituency. @Mysoorunews_com @ceo_karnataka pic.twitter.com/aGW8p8CVU7 — Mysoorunews.com (@Mysoorunews_com) April 27, 2023

According to media reports, a political campaign turned violent after Siddaramaiah’s nephews allegedly beat up a BJP worker in the poll-bound area. Several BJP workers were injured in the clash, however, one among them suffered fractures and was admitted to the JSS hospital in Mysuru.

In what transpired, BJP worker Nagesh was canvassing for his party’s candidate V Somanna in the Varuna assembly constituency when Siddaramaiah’s nephews allegedly beat him up. The Congress workers warned the BJP workers against entering the village. The altercation became bitter and turned physical. The Congress workers allegedly pelted stones at the BJP karyakartas which left Nagesh badly injured.

Police personnel intervened in the clashes and dispersed the people to restore law and order.

This is the BJP Karyakarta who was brutally attacked in Varuna today by Congress goons who are petrified of losing Varuna.



His crime? Diligently working to secure votes for the double-engine government & better Karnataka.#CriminalCongress pic.twitter.com/WzNJNOowBA — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) April 27, 2023

When Siddaramaiah was asked to comment on the incident, he claimed that he was unaware of the matter. “I’m not aware of this incident. I’ll ask what happened and speak,” the former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said.

Meanwhile, BJP members have filed a Not Criminally Responsible (NCR) complaint against Siddaramaiah with the Meghalapura police. They have also sought security for Somanna.

An NCR complaint is registered by the cops as a non-cognizable case against a person. In the provision of an NCR complaint, the cops can neither arrest the accused nor investigate the case without the order of a judicial magistrate.

Somanna told the media persons that the BJP workers are being threatened in the Varuna constituency. ”I will complain about all this to the Election Commission,” he added.

MP Pratap Simha dubbed Siddaramaiah as a casteist. ”All voters in Varuna know about Siddaramaiah’s caste inclination. All sections of the society are with Somanna. If one call is given by Somanna, you (Siddaramaiah) will face a similar situation in all places of the constituency.

“If Siddaramaiah continues this trend, we will be forced to take steps which will disturb the peace of the constituency. We also have the capabilities,” he warned. “There is desperation and meanness in Siddaramaiah’s camp. They are fearing defeat and indulging in hurling abuses and creating nuisance wherever Somanna goes to seek votes,” Pratap Simha stated. “The BJP workers are attacked with stones. The Congress workers are holding buckets full of stones and pelting them at the BJP workers. They are targeting the BJP campaign,” he said.

India Today, has, however, reported that the clash broke out after a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker accidentally rammed his motorcycle into a Congress worker standing on the road on Thursday.

The media house report read that the BJP worker was riding a motorcycle and he accidentally rammed into the Congress worker, Ravi, who was standing on the road. This led to an altercation with the BJP worker being chased and beaten up with sticks.

India Today quoted Varuna SP as saying that there was no political motive behind ramming the vehicle.

Speaking about the incident, Shankar, a BJP worker and a local witness, said, “When we were walking, we saw four people thrashing the BJP worker with a stick. They even chased him for 100 metres. There’s no reason behind this. They just raised anti-BJP slogans, hailed Siddaramaiah, chased the BJP worker, and beat him up. Their intention was clear. We were campaigning for Somanna. Pratap Simha and several leaders were also there during the campaign.