Saturday, April 22, 2023
HomeNews ReportsKarnataka: DK Shivkumar accused of taking bribes from Congress candidates, Minister Shobha Karandlaje files...
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Karnataka: DK Shivkumar accused of taking bribes from Congress candidates, Minister Shobha Karandlaje files complaint with EC

"DK Shivakumar, who is also the authorised person to issue B-forms to contest elections, has openly stated that the KPCC (Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee) has taken money from Congress party candidate aspiring for a ticket," Shobha Karandlaje said in her complaint to the EC.

OpIndia Staff
dk shivakumar
DK Shivakumar is the Karnataka state president of the Congress. Image Source: Hindustan Times
8

Union minister Shobha Karandlaje has filed a complaint with the Election Commission against Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar for allegedly taking bribes from Congress candidates. She alleged that bribes were demanded from party candidates while issuing B-forms for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly polls.

The last date for filing nominations was April 20 and the papers were scrutinised by the EC authorities on Friday. The polling for the Karnataka assembly is scheduled to take place on May 10. The results will be declared on May 13.

Shobha Karandlaje is the convenor of the state election management committee. The Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare alleged that Shivakumar himself had admitted that the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee had taken money from ticket aspirants in violation of the election code of conduct. In a complaint lodged with state Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Meena, Karandlaje sought appropriate action against Shivakumar as well as all Congress candidates.

Shobha Karandlaje said in his complaint to Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Meena, “DK Shivakumar, who is also the authorised person to issue B-forms to contest elections, has openly stated that the KPCC (Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee) has taken money from Congress party candidate aspiring for a ticket.” She also demanded appropriate action against the Congress leader as well as all party candidates. “This is nothing but bribery under the Indian Penal Code and also a serious violation of election laws and the model code of conduct,” Shobha Karandlaje said.

Congress leader DK Shivakumar is facing controversies over alleged money laundering and tax evasion. Several investigations have also been carried out by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Income Tax (IT) department. However, he dismissed all the allegations against him and accused the BJP government of political vendetta.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
628,806FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com