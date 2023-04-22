Union minister Shobha Karandlaje has filed a complaint with the Election Commission against Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar for allegedly taking bribes from Congress candidates. She alleged that bribes were demanded from party candidates while issuing B-forms for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly polls.

The last date for filing nominations was April 20 and the papers were scrutinised by the EC authorities on Friday. The polling for the Karnataka assembly is scheduled to take place on May 10. The results will be declared on May 13.

Shobha Karandlaje is the convenor of the state election management committee. The Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare alleged that Shivakumar himself had admitted that the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee had taken money from ticket aspirants in violation of the election code of conduct. In a complaint lodged with state Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Meena, Karandlaje sought appropriate action against Shivakumar as well as all Congress candidates.

Shobha Karandlaje said in his complaint to Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Meena, “DK Shivakumar, who is also the authorised person to issue B-forms to contest elections, has openly stated that the KPCC (Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee) has taken money from Congress party candidate aspiring for a ticket.” She also demanded appropriate action against the Congress leader as well as all party candidates. “This is nothing but bribery under the Indian Penal Code and also a serious violation of election laws and the model code of conduct,” Shobha Karandlaje said.

Congress leader DK Shivakumar is facing controversies over alleged money laundering and tax evasion. Several investigations have also been carried out by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Income Tax (IT) department. However, he dismissed all the allegations against him and accused the BJP government of political vendetta.